“I'm sure this boy will be a professional” – Fans react to Charlie Woods helping his high school team clinch golf title with Tiger in attendance

Charlie Woods, son of the legendary Tiger Woods, added another trophy to the already impressive collection of honors his family has received. Charlie's squad, the Benjamin High School Buccaneers, took home the 1A classification 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association State Championship on Wednesday.

Even though his team won the game, the 14-year-old placed 26th in the individual standings. He contributed to his team's championship victory with two rounds of 78 and 76.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods was present at the venue to cheer for his son and support him. PGA Tour shared the news about Charlie's team winning the FHSAASC on its X account with a caption, saying:

"Making dad proud. With Tiger in attendance, Charlie Woods helped his team capture their fourth state golf title in school history."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Charlie is a rising star. One user commented:

"With this charisma and playing style, I'm sure this boy will be a professional athlete in the future."

"Charlie is 14! The difference in the body and strength of a 17 year old and 14 is enormous. For a freshman to be in the top 5 of the winning school is impressive. Watch the next couple years, he’s still young," wrote another fan.

"So fun- high school golf and team experience so good for him!!" added another fan.

When will Tiger Woods and Charlie will play together?

Charlie's golfing skills have become the talk of the town after he made his PNC championship debut in 2020.

The father-son team has been participating in the competition for the past three years, and supporters are hoping that they will return to play again later this year.

Speaking about playing with Charlie, Tiger previously said (via The Guadian):

"I don’t think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it’s memories for a lifetime.”

Tiger Woods has enjoyed a successful outing during his junior career. He was a child prodigy and his son is following in his footsteps.

However last year during an interview with NBC, Woods urged his son to follow Rory McIlroy and hone his skills from the Northern Irish golfer.

Speaking about his son, Woods said:

“[I told him] don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory [McIlroy]’s. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

Tiger Woods was recently spotted playing golf at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Based on his appearance, it appears that his leg is in good condition, and he may return to the course soon. It seems likely that he will participate in the Hero World Challenge.