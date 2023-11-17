“Never, ever count him out” – Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas ahead of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods was recently photographed at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Woods is the tournament's host, and the first round is scheduled for November 30.

A fantastic field of 20 golfers will compete at the event. However, since Woods has only revealed 19 participants and there is still one spot available, supporters have reason to believe that the 15-time major winner will return to the competition. With Woods being seen practicing golf at the competition site, fans' expectations are growing.

A fan recently shared a picture of the legend playing golf at the Albany Golf Club, the venue for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Woods was spotted sporting a black pair of slacks and FootJoy sneakers with a sky-blue T-shirt on.

Woods typically wears Nike sneakers, but he switched to FootJoy for comfort after having ankle surgery earlier this year. Nike has promised to work closely with Woods to make the perfect shoes for him.

A golf enthusiast account called TWLegion posted a photo of Tiger Woods practicing in the Bahamas along with the following caption:

"Tiger Woods is at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas and was on the range today as part of a corporate outing with Monster Energy."

Fans took to the comments section to say Woods will play at the Hero World Challenge. One user commented:

"Never, ever, ever count him out."

"He is winning the Hero," commented another fan.

"I am impressed so glad he doing it lets gooo baby," another fan commented.

Due to an injury, Tiger Woods has not participated in any competitions since the Masters in April. However, he has been spotted playing golf a lot in the past few months, so it seems likely that he will be hitting the green again shortly.

Who will be playing at the 2023 Hero World Challenge?

The 2023 Hero World Challenge field includes defending champion Viktor Hovland, 2023 Open Champion Brian Harman, and US Open winner Wyndham Clark.

Justin Thomas will also be playing at the tournament alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris, Jason Day and other golfers.

Here is the field for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Wyndham Calrk

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Sam Burns

Jason Day

Sepp Straka

Will Zalatoris

Rickie Fowler (Tournament Exemption)

Justin Thomas (Tournament Exemption)

TBA Tournament Exemption

If Tiger Woods does not compete at the Hero World Challenge, he will probably return at the PNC Championship. The father-son competition usually takes place in December, and Woods will likely play with his son, Charlie, at the tournament.