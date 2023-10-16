Tiger Woods unveils the field for 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas ft. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland 

Tiger Woods has unveiled the Hero World Challenge field. Woods, who is set to host the event, is not involved as he continues to recover from a recent surgery.

He was on the golf course recently, but he is not expected to be able to compete any time soon. In his stead, he's named 19 of the 20 players who will be in the competition, which is set to take place in November and December.

Who's in the Hero World Challenge 2023?

Several top golfers have been added to the Hero World Challenge field. That includes world number one Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and the following:

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Wyndham Calrk

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley

Collin Morikawa

Tony Finau

Sam Burns

Jason Day

Sepp Straka

Will Zalatoris

Rickie Fowler (Tournament Exemption)

Justin Thomas (Tournament Exemption)

TBA Tournament Exemption

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are in on tournament exemptions. Much of the rest of the field is populated by the upper portion of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Tournament rounds will be from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3 at Albany. This brings the event back to The Bahamas for its eighth year.

Television coverage of the Hero World Challenge is held exclusively by the Golf Channel during all four rounds. They will be joined by NBC during the third and final rounds.

There is one singular spot open for the remainder of the field. Many believe that Woods himself could claim it, since he was seen taking swings recently. He's been recovering well from surgery, but that's an improbable long shot.

There are plenty of candidates for the potential 20th and final member, but it remains to be seen who that will be. The event has about a month and a half before tee times begin, so they do need to find someone soon.

Brooks Koepka cannot play Hero World Challenge

Brooks Koepka cannot be involved. It is not technically a PGA Tour event, but it is sanctioned by the Tour. This means that LIV Golf members cannot play, and Koepka would otherwise qualify as the world number 18 currently.

Viktor Hovland will look to defend his title, one that he has won twice in his illustrious career.