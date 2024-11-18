"I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight"- Rory McIlroy ready to celebrate hard after winning DP World Tour Championship 

Rory McIlroy won the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai on Sunday, November 17. He also became the season-long champion and won the Race to Dubai title for the sixth time, tying with Seve Ballesteros for most order of merit wins.

The 35-year-old golfer competed in 27 tournaments throughout the year. During the post-round press conference, a journalist questioned McIlroy if he was looking to celebrate hard as this was his last event of the season.

"I can," Rory said. "I'm looking forward to it. It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me. Looking forward to a little bit of downtime. Have a lot of friends and my family here in Dubai, so I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight."

McIlroy shares a special connection with Dubai as this is one of the most favorite cities. The Northern Irish golfer has registered seven victories in Dubai throughout his career, two of which came this season.

The 18-time DP World Tour winner registered his first win of the season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and then won the DP World Tour Championship last week.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's performance in 2024

Rory McIlroy has had a rollercoaster of a season with plenty of highs and lows. He registered two PGA Tour wins and two DP World Tour wins this season. However, McIlroy also had plenty of chances where he failed to convert his leads into wins as he registered plenty of top-5 finishes, including a disappointing runner-up finish at the 2024 US Open.

Despite that, he finished T9 in the season-long FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour and won the Race to Dubai season-long title on the DP World Tour.

Here's how Rory McIlroy has performed on the PGA Tour in 2024.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T66

: T66 The Genesis Invitational : T24

: T24 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T21

: T21 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T21

: T21 THE PLAYERS Championship : T19

: T19 Valero Texas Open : 3

: 3 Masters Tournament: T22

T22 RBC Heritage: T33

T33 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: P1

P1 Wells Fargo Championship: 1

1 PGA Championship: T12

T12 RBC Canadian Open: T4

T4 the Memorial Tournament : T15

: T15 U.S. Open: 2

2 Genesis Scottish Open: T4

T4 The Open Championship: CUT

CUT Men’s Olympic Golf Competition : T5

: T5 FedEx St. Jude Championship: T68

T68 BMW Championship: T11

T11 TOUR Championship: T9

Rory McIlroy's performance on the DP World Tour in 2024.

DP World Tour Championship : 1

: 1 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship : T3

: T3 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship : T25

: T25 BMW PGA Championship : T2

: T2 Amgen Irish Open : 2

: 2 Hero Dubai Desert Classic : 1

: 1 Dubai Invitational: T2

