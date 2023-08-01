American player Kevin Streelman is happy with Tiger Woods' appointment as Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Streelman said he was "thankful" that Woods was willing to take on such a responsibility.

Streelman was contacted by the Sirius XM station this Tuesday to find out his impressions of the news.

Here's what Streelman told Sirius XM's Gravy & The Sleeze show:

"He [Tiger Woods] reached us all, a few days ago, and said he wanted to do a quick phone call with all the PAC [Player Advisory Council] members and Player Directors. Honestly, we had no idea what to expect, but, I was really surprised and really, you know, thankful he's willing to do this, to step into, like, a governance side of things, and to really have, I'd say, the players, and our sponsors, and our fans backs."

He added:

"That shows that he really cares about our product and the future of it and wants to be involved in governance for a number of years. I started going on the PACs on 2008, 09, 10 and stuff, and [there always was the] feeling Tiger behind the scenes. It's not even a pleasant surprise, it's a great surpirise."

The Policy Board is completed with the other five Player Directors: Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy, and Webb Simpson.

Other members include the PGA of America Director, John Lindert, and the Independent Directors, Ed Herlihy (Chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, and Mary Meeker. There is also one member whose appointment is pending.

Who else talked about Tiger Woods' appointment?

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, The Masters, 2023 (Image via Getty)

In addition to Kevin Streelman, Justin Thomas has also issued a statement about the appointment of Tiger Woods. Like Streelman, Thomas was pleased with the news.

Justin Thomas was asked about it in Greensboro, where the player was preparing to participate in the Wyndham Championship. This is how Thomas expressed himself, according to the PGA Tour news service:

“I'm obviously exited. He [Tiger Woods] takes the future of the PGA Tour very seriously, and he wants it to be in the best hands possible and it to be in the best position possible. It would be pretty easy for him to just hide under a rock the rest of his life and be just fine. But that's not who he is. He wants to continue to see the PGA TOUR grow and succeed.”

The announcement of Woods as the sixth Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board was made public this Tuesday through statements by the organization, commissioner Jay Monahan, and Woods himself.

Tiger Woods is a hugely influential personality in world golf. His legendary status is backed by over 80 victories on the PGA Tour, 15 of them in majors and dozens on other circuits.