"I'm trying to find a way to put him on the team": Justin Thomas gets Taylor Zarzour’s backing to fly to Rome with Team USA in the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas had a rather promising start to his 2023 PGA Tour campaign, but it has slipped as the season has gone by. He had a fourth-place finish at the Phoenix Open and then missed cuts at three majors.

Along with his performances this year, his chances of making the Ryder Cup team have also slipped drastically. The debate on whether Justin Thomas should make the US Ryder Cup Team has been a rather long one.

With a lot of previous experience, many are putting him up as a captain's pick. However, his performance over the last few months has been rather inexcusable.

Taylor Zarzour from PGA Tour Radio SiriusXM said that team captain Zach Johnson needs to find a place for Justin Thomas in the team. On Twitter, he said:

"If I am Zach Johnson I'm trying to find a way to put him on the team because of what I've seen in the past, and because he just showed me something."

Zarzour spoke about the pressures that come with playing at the Ryder Cup and the kind of experience required to handle the pressure.

"You can look at certain players and say 'do you think that guy who's never faced catcalls before is going to handle playing in Rome, Italy, in a raucous environment?' Its a place where everybody is cheering for you to miss a three foot putt and your hands aren't going to shake you will be unflappable and you're going to execute."

Taylor Zarzour sees Justin Thomas' potential despite disappointing season

Justin Thomas finished T12 at the Wyndham Championship, which is a significant improvement over his missed cut at last week's 3M Open. Thomas' eagerness to make the Ryder Cup team is visible and Zarzour finds potential in that, as he said:

"I've seen Justin Thomas do it before folks. I've seen him do it on the road and do it at home. Yes, he has not a good year but he showed me something this past week. He finished 1 point or 1 spot out of the [FedEx Cup] play-offs."

However, the competition for the 12-man team is strong for Thomas. Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have confirmed their places on the team. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay take up the remaining automatic qualification spots.

Amongst the captain's picks, Max Homa, Cameron Young, and Keegan Bradley are just a few names that are in contention to make the team.