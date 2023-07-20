“I’m unapologetic about it”: $5,000,000 worth Will Zalatoris accepts receiving a 'very intriguing offer' from LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris has been out of the golf course since withdrawing from the Masters Tournament earlier this year. With speculation surrounding him getting an offer of $100 million from LIV Golf, he has been pretty quiet to give a comment until this week.

Just last month, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF announced a merger to build a new golf enterprise that will unify and economically stabilize the game of golf.

With many golfers opening up about the deal, Will Zalatoris joined a radio show called the Chris Vernon Show in Memphis and shared about receiving a 'very intriguing offer' from the LIV Golf league.

When Vernon questioned him about any regret for not accepting the 'intriguing offer', Zalatoris explained that he does not get involved much and lets his management work for him. He said as quoted by Golf Digest,

"That's a really fair and good question. I let my management team handle all that. I didn't really want to get involved."

Will Zalatoris added that the golfers who made the decision to join LIV made it for themselves. However, for him, he does want to earn as much money as he can but his goals are to win one of the four major tournaments. Zalatoris said:

"For some of the guys who made their decisions, I'm glad they made their decisions for them. At the end of the day, if my job was to make as much money as I can, I probably would've been an investment banker. My life goal has surrounded around winning one of the four major trophies, and that's kind of it at the end of the day. I'm unapologetic about it."

"It's been a long process" - Will Zalatoris opens up about his recovery process post microdiscectomy

During the Masters 2023, Will Zalatoris had to forcefully withdraw from the event prior to his tee time. The reason behind leaving the tournament midway was earlier not disclosed.

However, in an Instagram post, he revealed that he underwent a successful microdiscectomy to repair his two herniated discs and will be taking a season break to come back fully fit.

In the Chris Vernon Show, Zalatoris revealed that he had been doing good and had started to chip again. He feels optimistic about returning to the golf course in six more weeks.

"It's been a long process, but I feel good. A lot of hard work has gone into getting me to this point. I'm starting to chip again, and in about six more weeks I'll start working my way up through the golf bag," said Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris also shared that he has resumed his psychology degree from Wake Forest, which he left midway in Winston-Salem back in 2017 to turn pro.