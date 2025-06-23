"I'm upset now, I'm angry" – Tommy Fleetwood breaks silence after dramatic Travelers Championship 2025 collapse

Tommy Fleetwood bore the solo lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship through 71 holes of play. However, an unfortunate shot on the last hole cost the Englishman dearly.

The 34-year-old had an 8 foot and 2 inch putt for par on TPC River Highlands' par-4 18th hole. Fleetwood's golf ball appreared to hit a pitch mark on the green and veer away from its line, leading to a missed putt.

This putt resulted in him losing his lead at the 2025 Travelers Championship. Had he made the putt, it would have forced a playoff involving him and Keegan Bradley, who made a birdie on the last hole to win the tournament.

During the post tournament press conference, Tommy Fleetwood felt "upset" and "angry" with the result.

He said, (via ASAP Sports):

"'Im upset now, I'm angry - when it calms down, look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from..it hurts. The most stupid thing to do and the worse thing to do would be make a week like this a hindrance to what you do going forwards. I obviously played great, I put myself in a great position, I was leading the tournament for 71 holes...Right now I would love to, you know, just go and sulk somewhere and maybe I will do, but there's just no point making it a negative for the future really, just take the positives and move on."

Despite feeling gutted over the loss, Tommy Fleetwood stated that he will take some time to process the event and then put it behind him. He intends to take the positives from the tournament and learn from them to perform better in the future.

Having played 159 events on the PGA Tour, the World No. 17 golfer still seeks to earn his maiden victory after 42 finishes inside the top-10 and 28 finishes inside the top-5.

This week's tied for second place finish with Russell Henley at the 2025 Travelers Championship was Fleetwood's fifth finish inside the top-ten on the PGA Tour this year.

Has Tommy Fleetwood ever won on the DP World Tour?

Tommy Fleetwood has garnered seven victories on the DP World Tour since 2013. He won his maiden title at the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles by defeating Stephen Gallacher and Ricardo Gonzalez in a playoff.

His most recent victory came early last year at the Dubai Invitational. Fleetwood posted a total 19 under par score to win by one stroke over Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy.

Here's a look at Tommy Fleetwood's wins on the DP World Tour (formerly known as European Tour):

2013 Jhonnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles

Score - 18 under par (68 - 65 - 67 - 70)

Winning Margin - Playoff (defeated Stephen Gallacher and Ricardo Gonzalez)

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Score - 17 under par (67 - 67 - 70 - 67)

Winning Margin - 1 stroke over Dustin Jhonson and Pablo Larrazabal

2017 HNA Open de France

Score - 12 under par (67 - 68 - 71 - 66)

Winning Margin - 1 stroke over Peter Uihlein

2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Score - 22 under par (66 - 68 - 67 - 65)

Winning Margin - 2 strokes over Ross Fischer

2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Score - 12 under par (69 - 69 - 73 - 65)

Winning Margin - Playoff (defeated Marcus Kinhult)

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Score - 11 under par (70 - 70- 70 - 67)

Winning Margin - 1 stroke over Ryan Fox

2024 Dubai Invitational

Score - 19 under par (66 - 69 - 63 - 67)

Winning Margin - 1 stroke over Thriston Lawrence and Rory McIlroy

