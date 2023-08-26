“I was mad and broke a few clubs”: Wyndham Clark opens up about winning US Open after ‘sabotaging’ good finishes last year

Wyndham Clark has had an interesting season this year with multiple top 5 finishes in the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old won two events this year and marked himself as the topmost golfer in the world. However, the crown for his amazing season was the iconic US Open win.

Against all odds, Clark triumphed at the Los Angeles Country Club with a score of -10. In a recent interview, the American professional golfer spoke about the struggles of performing in a major championship after multiple years of disappointing form.

Wyndham Clark has had a turnaround year this season and won his first championship in spectacular fashion. However, he has let frustration get the better of him a couple of times, resulting in several broken clubs. He revealed (via golf.com):

"I always believed it could happen. But where my head was mentally last fall, where I had a chance to win a few times, but I was mad and broke a few clubs and was sabotaging good finishes."

Clark added:

"Had a chance at three top-5 finishes but finished all of them outside the top 10 — it sometimes seemed so distant."

Wyndham Clark was hindered by the mental aspect of the game

In May 2023, Wyndham Clark broke onto the stage of professional golf with a win at the Wells Fargo Championship. Interestingly, he maintained his exceptional form and won the 2023 US Open.

However, before the 2023 season, Clark often struggled with the mental aspect of the game and let frustration get the better of him. Additionally, the 29-year-old also missed many potential top finishes, resulting in a drought.

Wyndham Clark spoke about his struggles in the PGA Tour and pointed out the limitations that stopped him from achieving more in this game.

"I’ve always believed I had the ability. I have the distance. I hit my irons well. I have a good wedge game, good short game, good putting. I had all the things that would add up to it.

"But mentally I don’t know if I was there. I just feel like I’ve started to match all that ability with a good mental game."

Currently, Clark is competing in the prestigious Tour Championship and aspires to win the FedEx Cup. However, he currently maintains a decent T8 position before the 3rd round at the East Lake Golf Course.