“I made the first two moves” – When Jena Sims opened up on her first meeting with Brooks Koepka at the Masters 2015

Actress and model Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka have been married for nearly two years and have known each other for almost nine years. However, the beginning of their relationship was quite interesting.

Last year, during the first episode of Golf's 'The Scoop with Claire Rogers,' Sims spilled the beans on her first meeting with Koepka, which occurred at the 2015 Masters.

Jena Sims revealed that it was she who slid into the golfer's DM, and after chatting for a couple of months, she asked him to meet during the Masters. Since she is a Georgia native, Augusta National was too far from her residence. So she thought it would be the best opportunity for both of them to finally meet.

She said:

"And I'm from here so I had a friend who had Masters tickets. And I just told Brooks that I'm gonna be here, if this will be a great opportunity for us to meet. So I made the first two moves. it was the Thursday round. And I was there and I found him and he spotted me.

"This was during the tournament play. He reached over the ropes and like hugged me and even the crowd around me was like who is she. And that night I met his entire family. we weren't even dating that was our first interaction. But he was like I would love to like take you to dinner."

She said that she went on to meet Swedish golfer Jonas Blixt, who was staying at Koepka's, as well as Trey Jones, Brooks' college coach at Florida State University.

"I met all the important people in his life on our first date," she said.

The 35-year-old model and actress went on to say that she wasn't the only one who slid into a top golfer's DM and a few more women had slid into their respective partners and husbands, who were the top-ranked golfers.

"I'm just the only one that talks about public," she shared.

What is Jena Sims' profession?

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims got married in June 2022 (Image via Instagram.com/Brooks Koepka)

Jena Sims is a model and an actress. She was born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia. She went to Winder-Barrow High School and then attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, for a short period. She was enrolled in the International Business program.

Sims won Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager in 2004 and then Miss Junior National Teenager the following year. In 2006, she was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in a state pageant that took place in Newnan.

Sims represented her state in the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant in Pasadena, California, but couldn't place. She turned to acting in 2012 with Attack of the 50-Feet Cheerleader, where she played the lead role of Cassie, a cheerleader and science student.

Sims was also part of one episode of Entourage. She is also known for her philanthropic work as she is running a non-profit organisation Pageant of Hope, which works towards hosting beauty pageants for children suffering from cancer and other illnesses.