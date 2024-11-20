"I may tee it up a few times"- Lexi Thompson keeps her options open for next year despite announcing retirement

In a shocking move earlier this year, Lexi Thompson, an LPGA Tour standout, said she was going to retire after the conclusion of the season. She's in the field for the CME Group Tour Championship, which is the final event of 2024. That makes it, in all likelihood, the last event for Thompson before retirement.

The 29-year-old has maintained throughout the year that retirement is next for her. Thompson hasn't gone back on her decision yet, but she did say might play some in the future despite not being an active player.

Thompson said (via Golf Monthly):

“Like I said before when I made the announcement it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day.”

This is not a significant change in Thompson's mindset. She has said before that retirement doesn't mean putting her clubs in the closet forever, just that she's not going to be a full-time member of any tour.

Nevertheless, her focus is fully on this week and the tournament at hand. Thompson said she's going to "embrace this week" since it is one of her favorite events.

The golfer added:

“I get so many people out here that support me and love me. I'm just going to enjoy it every step of the way."

With good weather in store, Thompson said she's just looking to enjoy the week ahead.

Lexi Thompson names the one tournament she'd consider playing next year

Lexi Thompson, barring an unforeseen change of mind this weekend, will be retired from professional golf by this time next week. She's ranked 50th in CME points going into the CME Group Tour Championship, giving her one last outing this year.

Lexi Thompson is not leaving golf entirely (Image via Imagn)

One tournament she might consider returning to play next season is the Chevron Championship. It's her lone Major title thus far and it was earned in 2014 when it was called the Kraft Nabisco Championship.

The American golfer said (via Golf Monthly):

“Yeah, it would probably be one of the ones I have circled on my calendar. Even though it's a different venue and sponsor now, it's still a memory that I'll cherish for the rest of my life getting my first Major win at that event. It's very special to me. Will be one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”

Whether or not she plays, she is going to remain committed to the sport she's been playing for almost two decades. Lexi Thompson vowed to stay involved and lead the impact to get kids involved at a young age like she once did.

