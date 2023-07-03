“I have my mother that’s going to be 100" - Bernhard Langer says he has 'good genes' after winning the US Senior Open at 65

Bernhard Langer won the 2023 US Senior Open with a score of -7 on Sunday, July 2, at Sentry World Golf Course. He defeated Steven Stricker by a two-stroke margin.
Langer hailed his genes for his 65-year-old triumph. The American golfer told the Independent about his Senior major victory:
“I have my mother that’s going to be 100 on August 4, so I think I have good genes. Hopefully, I’ll be around a few more years.”
Langer went on to explain that he never saw himself winning the US Senior Open and setting a PGA Tour Champions record of 46 career championships.
He added:
“Never thought it would happen at a US Senior Open, but I’m very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week. It’s certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling.”
Langer also discussed his performance at the US Senior Open in 2023.
“There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago,” Langer said. “I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I’m going to keep playing. There have been the odd week when I thought, `What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids.’”
2023 US Senior Open Leaderboard
Bernhard Langer won the 2023 US Senior Open and took home $720,000 in prize money. Steve Stricker secured the second spot followed by Jerry Kelly.
Brett Quigley finished in fourth place in a two-way tie alongside Rob Labritz and Steven Alker finished in sixth place alongside Dicky Pride, Retief Goosen, and Y.E. Yang.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 US Senior Open:
1: Bernhard Langer - $720,000
2: Steve Stricker - $432,000
3: Jerry Kelly - $267,254
T4: Brett Quigley - $171,687
T4: Rob Labritz - $171,687
T6: Steven Alker - $118,795
T6: Dicky Pride - $118,795
T6: Retief Goosen - $118,795
T6: Y.E. Yang - $118,795
10: Alex Cejka - $92,866
11: K.J. Choi - $84,748
T12: Joe Durant - $75,687
T12: Ernie Els - $75,687
T14: Craig Barlow - $62,835
T14: Justin Leonard - $62,835
T14: Miguel Angel Jiménez - $62,835
17: Tom Gillis - $55,333
T18: Bob Estes - $45,954
T18: David Toms - $45,954
T18: Padraig Harrington - $45,954
T18: Paul Stankowski - $45,954
T18: Vijay Singh - $45,954
T23: Tim Herron - $34,036
T23: Lee Janzen - $34,036
T23: Paul Broadhurst - $34,036
T23: Colin Montgomerie - $34,036
T27: Billy Andrade - $27,092
T27: Rod Pampling - $27,092
T27: Paul Goydos - $27,092
T27: Dave Cunningham - $27,092
T27: Richard Green - $27,092
T32: Jeff Maggert - $22,302
T32: Harrison Frazar - $22,302
T32: Darren Clarke - $22,302
T35: James Kingston - $19,422
T35: David Branshaw - $19,422
T35: Mike Weir - $19,422
T38: Phillip Archer - $16,556
T38: Bob Sowards - $16,556
T38: Clark Dennis - $16,556
T38: Jeff Gove - $16,556
T42: Ken Tanigawa - $13,341
T42: Mark Strickland (a) - $0
T42: Alan McLean - $13,341
T42: Phillip Price - $13,341
T42: Michael Muehr - $13,341
T47: Mike Small - $10,702
T47: Hiroyuki Fujita - $10,702
T47: Mark Hensby - $10,702
50: Joakim Haeggman - $9,604
T51: Mark O'Meara - $8,808
T51: Stephen Ames - $8,808
T51: John Huston - $8,808
T51: Tom Pernice Jr. - $8,808
T51: Adilson da Silva - $8,808
56: Brad Adamonis - $8,438
T57: Marco Dawson - $8,277
T57: Keiichiro Fukabori - $8,277
T57: Woody Austin - $8,277
T60: Tom Lehman - $7,996
T60: Kenny Perry - $7,996
T60: Christian Raynor (a) - $0
T60: Kirk Triplett - $7,996
T60: Jesús Amaya - $7,996
65: Takashi Kanemoto - $7,795
66: Harry Rudolph III - $7,715