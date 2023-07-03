“I have my mother that’s going to be 100" - Bernhard Langer says he has 'good genes' after winning the US Senior Open at 65

Bernhard Langer won the 2023 US Senior Open with a score of -7 on Sunday, July 2, at Sentry World Golf Course. He defeated Steven Stricker by a two-stroke margin.

Langer hailed his genes for his 65-year-old triumph. The American golfer told the Independent about his Senior major victory:

“I have my mother that’s going to be 100 on August 4, so I think I have good genes. Hopefully, I’ll be around a few more years.”

Langer went on to explain that he never saw himself winning the US Senior Open and setting a PGA Tour Champions record of 46 career championships.

He added:

“Never thought it would happen at a US Senior Open, but I’m very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week. It’s certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and (Jerry) Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling.”

Langer also discussed his performance at the US Senior Open in 2023.

“There are a lot more aches and pains than 10 years ago,” Langer said. “I still enjoy the game. If I play like I did this week, I’m going to keep playing. There have been the odd week when I thought, `What were you doing out here? Go home and play with the grandkids.’”

2023 US Senior Open Leaderboard

Bernhard Langer won the 2023 US Senior Open and took home $720,000 in prize money. Steve Stricker secured the second spot followed by Jerry Kelly.

Brett Quigley finished in fourth place in a two-way tie alongside Rob Labritz and Steven Alker finished in sixth place alongside Dicky Pride, Retief Goosen, and Y.E. Yang.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 US Senior Open:

1: Bernhard Langer - $720,000

2: Steve Stricker - $432,000

3: Jerry Kelly - $267,254

T4: Brett Quigley - $171,687

T4: Rob Labritz - $171,687

T6: Steven Alker - $118,795

T6: Dicky Pride - $118,795

T6: Retief Goosen - $118,795

T6: Y.E. Yang - $118,795

10: Alex Cejka - $92,866

11: K.J. Choi - $84,748

T12: Joe Durant - $75,687

T12: Ernie Els - $75,687

T14: Craig Barlow - $62,835

T14: Justin Leonard - $62,835

T14: Miguel Angel Jiménez - $62,835

17: Tom Gillis - $55,333

T18: Bob Estes - $45,954

T18: David Toms - $45,954

T18: Padraig Harrington - $45,954

T18: Paul Stankowski - $45,954

T18: Vijay Singh - $45,954

T23: Tim Herron - $34,036

T23: Lee Janzen - $34,036

T23: Paul Broadhurst - $34,036

T23: Colin Montgomerie - $34,036

T27: Billy Andrade - $27,092

T27: Rod Pampling - $27,092

T27: Paul Goydos - $27,092

T27: Dave Cunningham - $27,092

T27: Richard Green - $27,092

T32: Jeff Maggert - $22,302

T32: Harrison Frazar - $22,302

T32: Darren Clarke - $22,302

T35: James Kingston - $19,422

T35: David Branshaw - $19,422

T35: Mike Weir - $19,422

T38: Phillip Archer - $16,556

T38: Bob Sowards - $16,556

T38: Clark Dennis - $16,556

T38: Jeff Gove - $16,556

T42: Ken Tanigawa - $13,341

T42: Mark Strickland (a) - $0

T42: Alan McLean - $13,341

T42: Phillip Price - $13,341

T42: Michael Muehr - $13,341

T47: Mike Small - $10,702

T47: Hiroyuki Fujita - $10,702

T47: Mark Hensby - $10,702

50: Joakim Haeggman - $9,604

T51: Mark O'Meara - $8,808

T51: Stephen Ames - $8,808

T51: John Huston - $8,808

T51: Tom Pernice Jr. - $8,808

T51: Adilson da Silva - $8,808

56: Brad Adamonis - $8,438

T57: Marco Dawson - $8,277

T57: Keiichiro Fukabori - $8,277

T57: Woody Austin - $8,277

T60: Tom Lehman - $7,996

T60: Kenny Perry - $7,996

T60: Christian Raynor (a) - $0

T60: Kirk Triplett - $7,996

T60: Jesús Amaya - $7,996

65: Takashi Kanemoto - $7,795

66: Harry Rudolph III - $7,715

Poll : 0 votes