How much did Bernhard Langer win at the 2023 US Senior Open? Final leaderboard and prize money payout 

Bernhard Langer won the 2023 US Senior Open on Sunday. The 65-year-old German golfer won the PGA Tour Champions event at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, beating the likes of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly.
Langer defeated Stricker by two shots to take the big win. With this, Langer set the all-time PGA Tour Champions record for wins, overtaking Hale Irwin with his 10th major title. The ace golfer bagged the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse. Runner-up Stricker bagged $432,000, while third-placed Kelly returned home with $267,254.
Brett Quigley and Rob Labritz finished tied for fourth on the US Senior Open leaderboard. The duo bagged $171,687 each for their efforts. Meanwhile, Steven Alker, Dicky Pride, Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang shared the T6 position. Each of them won paychecks of $118,795.
Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington, who was dubbed the US Senior Open favorite, finished T18 and won $45,954.
2023 US Senior Open prize money
Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 US Senior Open:
- WIN: Bernhard Langer - $720,000
- 2: Steve Stricker - $432,000
- 3: Jerry Kelly - $267,254
- T4: Brett Quigley - $171,687
- T4: Rob Labritz - $171,687
- T6: Steven Alker - $118,795
- T6: Dicky Pride - $118,795
- T6: Retief Goosen - $118,795
- T6: Y.E. Yang - $118,795
- 10: Alex Cejka - $92,866
- 11: K.J. Choi - $84,748
- T12: Joe Durant - $75,687
- T12: Ernie Els - $75,687
- T14: Craig Barlow - $62,835
- T14: Justin Leonard - $62,835
- T14: Miguel Angel Jiménez - $62,835
- 17: Tom Gillis - $55,333
- T18: Bob Estes - $45,954
- T18: David Toms - $45,954
- T18: Padraig Harrington - $45,954
- T18: Paul Stankowski - $45,954
- T18: Vijay Singh - $45,954
- T23: Tim Herron - $34,036
- T23: Lee Janzen - $34,036
- T23: Paul Broadhurst - $34,036
- T23: Colin Montgomerie - $34,036
- T27: Billy Andrade - $27,092
- T27: Rod Pampling - $27,092
- T27: Paul Goydos - $27,092
- T27: Dave Cunningham - $27,092
- T27: Richard Green - $27,092
- T32: Jeff Maggert - $22,302
- T32: Harrison Frazar - $22,302
- T32: Darren Clarke - $22,302
- T35: James Kingston - $19,422
- T35: David Branshaw - $19,422
- T35: Mike Weir - $19,422
- T38: Phillip Archer - $16,556
- T38: Bob Sowards - $16,556
- T38: Clark Dennis - $16,556
- T38: Jeff Gove - $16,556
- T42: Ken Tanigawa - $13,341
- T42: Mark Strickland (a) - $0
- T42: Alan McLean - $13,341
- T42: Phillip Price - $13,341
- T42: Michael Muehr - $13,341
- T47: Mike Small - $10,702
- T47: Hiroyuki Fujita - $10,702
- T47: Mark Hensby - $10,702
- 50: Joakim Haeggman - $9,604
- T51: Mark O'Meara - $8,808
- T51: Stephen Ames - $8,808
- T51: John Huston - $8,808
- T51: Tom Pernice Jr. - $8,808
- T51: Adilson da Silva - $8,808
- 56: Brad Adamonis - $8,438
- T57: Marco Dawson - $8,277
- T57: Keiichiro Fukabori - $8,277
- T57: Woody Austin - $8,277
- T60: Tom Lehman - $7,996
- T60: Kenny Perry - $7,996
- T60: Christian Raynor (a) - $0
- T60: Kirk Triplett - $7,996
- T60: Jesús Amaya - $7,996
- 65: Takashi Kanemoto - $7,795
- 66: Harry Rudolph III - $7,715
It is pertinent to note that there is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events. However, the USGA-run US Senior Open had a cut which allowed only the top 60 and ties to win paychecks.