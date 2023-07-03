How much did Bernhard Langer win at the 2023 US Senior Open? Final leaderboard and prize money payout 

Bernhard Langer won the 2023 US Senior Open on Sunday. The 65-year-old German golfer won the PGA Tour Champions event at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, beating the likes of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly.

Langer defeated Stricker by two shots to take the big win. With this, Langer set the all-time PGA Tour Champions record for wins, overtaking Hale Irwin with his 10th major title. The ace golfer bagged the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse. Runner-up Stricker bagged $432,000, while third-placed Kelly returned home with $267,254.

Brett Quigley and Rob Labritz finished tied for fourth on the US Senior Open leaderboard. The duo bagged $171,687 each for their efforts. Meanwhile, Steven Alker, Dicky Pride, Retief Goosen and Y.E. Yang shared the T6 position. Each of them won paychecks of $118,795.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington, who was dubbed the US Senior Open favorite, finished T18 and won $45,954.

2023 US Senior Open prize money

Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2023 US Senior Open:

WIN: Bernhard Langer - $720,000

2: Steve Stricker - $432,000

3: Jerry Kelly - $267,254

T4: Brett Quigley - $171,687

T4: Rob Labritz - $171,687

T6: Steven Alker - $118,795

T6: Dicky Pride - $118,795

T6: Retief Goosen - $118,795

T6: Y.E. Yang - $118,795

10: Alex Cejka - $92,866

11: K.J. Choi - $84,748

T12: Joe Durant - $75,687

T12: Ernie Els - $75,687

T14: Craig Barlow - $62,835

T14: Justin Leonard - $62,835

T14: Miguel Angel Jiménez - $62,835

17: Tom Gillis - $55,333

T18: Bob Estes - $45,954

T18: David Toms - $45,954

T18: Padraig Harrington - $45,954

T18: Paul Stankowski - $45,954

T18: Vijay Singh - $45,954

T23: Tim Herron - $34,036

T23: Lee Janzen - $34,036

T23: Paul Broadhurst - $34,036

T23: Colin Montgomerie - $34,036

T27: Billy Andrade - $27,092

T27: Rod Pampling - $27,092

T27: Paul Goydos - $27,092

T27: Dave Cunningham - $27,092

T27: Richard Green - $27,092

T32: Jeff Maggert - $22,302

T32: Harrison Frazar - $22,302

T32: Darren Clarke - $22,302

T35: James Kingston - $19,422

T35: David Branshaw - $19,422

T35: Mike Weir - $19,422

T38: Phillip Archer - $16,556

T38: Bob Sowards - $16,556

T38: Clark Dennis - $16,556

T38: Jeff Gove - $16,556

T42: Ken Tanigawa - $13,341

T42: Mark Strickland (a) - $0

T42: Alan McLean - $13,341

T42: Phillip Price - $13,341

T42: Michael Muehr - $13,341

T47: Mike Small - $10,702

T47: Hiroyuki Fujita - $10,702

T47: Mark Hensby - $10,702

50: Joakim Haeggman - $9,604

T51: Mark O'Meara - $8,808

T51: Stephen Ames - $8,808

T51: John Huston - $8,808

T51: Tom Pernice Jr. - $8,808

T51: Adilson da Silva - $8,808

56: Brad Adamonis - $8,438

T57: Marco Dawson - $8,277

T57: Keiichiro Fukabori - $8,277

T57: Woody Austin - $8,277

T60: Tom Lehman - $7,996

T60: Kenny Perry - $7,996

T60: Christian Raynor (a) - $0

T60: Kirk Triplett - $7,996

T60: Jesús Amaya - $7,996

65: Takashi Kanemoto - $7,795

66: Harry Rudolph III - $7,715

It is pertinent to note that there is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events. However, the USGA-run US Senior Open had a cut which allowed only the top 60 and ties to win paychecks.

