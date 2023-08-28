“I must say my heart is warmed” - Patrick Reed sings praises of LIV Golf post Greenbrier tournament

Patrick Reed got into some hot water after moving to LIV Golf, but he doesn't regret anything.
Despite the negative attention, the conflict with Rory McIlroy, and others with whom he argued on the PGA Tour, Reed believes LIV is the best league and that it's where he needs to be.
The golfer posted on Instagram with the caption:
"I was visiting with my children last night, and I must say my heart is warmed. I listened as they reminisced with smiles and longing about the recent [LIV Golf] tournament held at [The Greenbrier] and it’s just very telling of what this league does. As a family, we’re able to [make memories] together."
It's safe to say that Patrick Reed, who has been one of LIV's most vocal supporters since he defected from the PGA Tour, is very happy with Greg Norman's rebel tour. He went on to say:
"Family friendly events scheduled throughout provides games, community involvement, concerts and entertainment for all. I don’t know a single player in this league who doesn’t love the even playing field of the shotgun start. Festivities are high-energy, fun! ... These worldwide tournaments are held at some of the most prestigious and challenging courses around the globe."
He also added that he loves the team aspect of the sport, something that is absent from the PGA Tour. Playing from Friday to Sunday instead of Thursday to Sunday makes things easier for Reed too.
Where did Patrick Reed finish at LIV Golf Greenbrier?
The fact that Reed didn't even finish particularly well at the LIV Golf Greenbrier tournament makes this post even more genuine. He wasn't a top finisher but still felt happy enough to sing the tour's praises.
Patrick Reed came in behind 35 other LIV stars, including Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, and others.
- T36 Patrick Reed -5 $143,000
Patrick Reed shot five under, which is far from poor. It wasn't good enough to beat most other players, but it still earned him $143,000.