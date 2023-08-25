“I need sponsors” – LPGA star Jin Young Ko calls out to Tim Hortons for a coffee sponsorship at the CP Women’s Open in Canada

South Korean golfer Jin Young Ko called out Tim Hortons for sponsorship at the CP Women's Open. The tournament is underway at the Shaughnessy Golf Course from August 24 to August 27. The 2023 CP Women's Open is a non-major tournament and has a purse of $2.3 million. The game concluded with the first round on Thursday and will have its finale on Sunday.

Ko is happy to be in Canada and while talking to the media ahead of the tournament, she expressed her desire to get a sponsorship deal from Tim Hortons. Speaking about getting the sponsorship deal, Jin Young Ko said:

"I am really happy to be back to Canada because Tim Hortons, I need sponsors by Tim Hortons maybe."

The LPGA Tour shared a video of her interview on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Hey @TimHortons! Jin Young Ko's waiting for your call!"

Expand Tweet

Fans jumped into the comments section to ask the Hortons to make Young Ko the brand ambassador. One user wrote:

"Jin Young would be an excellent ambassador amongst golf fans for Tim Hortons. They’ve already done Bieber and some of the Leafs."

Expand Tweet

"Let’s Go Jin Young," another jotted.

Expand Tweet

"She pretty wants Tim Hortons coffee lol. What a women," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Jin Young Ko has signed a sponsorship deal with several companies including LG Electronics, Jeju SamDaSoo mineral water, Korean Air, and Rejuran skincare products.

She has been sporting the logo of Solaire Resort & Casino since 2020. Speaking about the deal with Solaire, the South Korean golfer said:

"I am truly grateful for the support from Solaire and I will continue to compete in LPGA tournaments with greater responsibility as its new brand ambassador."

“I was fortunate to have achieved some of my biggest milestones, but will continue to challenge myself with new goals and repay Solaire with many victories," she added.

Jin Young Ko's career

Jin Young Ko was born on 7 July 1995 in Seoul, South Korea. She has a successful career playing on the LPGA Tour of South Korea and the LPGA Tour.

She turned pro in 2013 at the age of 18. Ko started her professional journey playing on the LPGA of Korea Tour. She had won over ten events from 2014 to 2017 on the Tour.

Her first professional victory came in 2014 when she won the Nefs Masterpiece and then won the second tournament at the 2015 Ricoh Women's British Open. After winning the 2017 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, she announced her plans to join the LPGA Tour.

Young Ko started her LPGA Tour journey in 2018. In her first 25 starts, she only missed cuts in two events and finished 13 times in the top 10. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the 2019 Bank of Hope Founders Cup and a month later won the first major tournament, the Chevron Championship, and also reached number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

In July 2019, Jin Young Ko won the second major of her career at the Evian Championship.