LPGA Canadian Women's Open 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players and more

The CPKC-sponsored 2023 LPGA Canadian Women's Open begins this week at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The competition will begin on Thursday, August 24, and conclude on Sunday, August 27

The tournament began in 1973 and has successfully run for five decades. The tournament was played in a three-round 54-hole format for the first six editions before switching to a 72-hole format. From 2018 to 2022, it was sponsored by CP Women's Open and then CPKC became the title sponsor of the tournament.

The 2023 edition of the tournament features a stellar field of 156 players and has also witnessed an increase in the purse.

LPGA Canadian Women's Open 2023 Schedule

The 2023 CPKC Women's Open will start with the first round on Thursday, August 24 at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club. The second round of the tournament will take place on Friday, August 25 after which the golfer who will make the cuts will advance to play in the weekend. The final will be held on Sunday, August 27.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 CPKC Women's Open:

Round 1

Thursday, Aug. 24

Round 2

Friday, Aug. 25

Round 3

Saturday, Aug. 26

Round 4

Sunday, Aug. 27

LPGA Canadian Women's Open 2023 prize money

This year's Canadian Women's Open purse is increased from $2.3 million to $2.5 million. The tournament had a purse of $1.2 million in 2001 which remained the same the next year. It was, however, raised to $1.3 million in 2003 and then to $1.7 million in 2006. It was raised to $2.2 million again in 2007.

In 2009, the purse was to $2.7 million, and the winner got a check for $412,500, the tournament's greatest prize ever.

However, it fell to $2.2 million the next year, and then to $2 million in 2012. Since 2014, the tournament's purse has been $2.25 million, however, it will be upped to $2.35 million in 2022.

LPGA Canadian Women's Open 2023 top players

The 2023 CPKC Women's Open (LPGA Canadian Women's Open) is a non-major event. It still features a stellar field of 34 of the top 50 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. The field includes current World No.1 Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, and Georgia Hall.

Here is a list of the top-ranked golfers playing at this week's LPGA Canadian Women's Open:

1 - Lilia Vu

2 - Nelly Korda

3 - Jin Young Ko

4 - Celine Boutier

5 - Ruoning Yin

6 - Lydia Ko

7 - Hyo-Joo Kim

8 - Allisen Corpuz

10 - Brooke Henderson

11 - Minjee Lee

13 - Xiyu Lin

15 - Nasa Hataoka

16 - Georgia Hall

18 - Ashleigh Buhai

19 - Linn Grant

20 - Ayaka Furue

21 - Lexi Thompson

23 - Yuka Saso

24 - Hannah Green

25 - In Gee Chu