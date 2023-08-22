LPGA Tour’s 2023 CPKC Women's Open field and player rankings explored

The LPGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 CPKC Women's Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, August 24, at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The event, which follows the ISPS World Invite, will see a 156-player field playing for the $2.5 million purse on offer.
Marking the LPGA Tour's return to one of the biggest non-major events, the CPKC Women's Open will have 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the four-day LPGA Tour event’s field will be headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and more. Defending champion Paula Reto also returns this week.
2023 CPKC Women's Open field
Here are the top-25 ranked players in the 2023 CPKC Women's Open field:
- 1 - Lilia Vu
- 2 - Nelly Korda
- 3 - Jin Young Ko
- 4 - Celine Boutier
- 5 - Ruoning Yin
- 6 - Lydia Ko
- 7 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 8 - Allisen Corpuz
- 10 - Brooke Henderson
- 11 - Minjee Lee
- 13 - Xiyu Lin
- 15 - Nasa Hataoka
- 16 - Georgia Hall
- 18 - Ashleigh Buhai
- 19 - Linn Grant
- 20 - Ayaka Furue
- 21 - Lexi Thompson
- 23 - Yuka Saso
- 24 - Hannah Green
- 25 - In Gee Chun
Here is the complete field for the 2023 CPKC Women's Open:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Dottie Ardina
- Angela Arora
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Vanessa Borovilos
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Jennifer Chang
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Gianna Clemente
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Katie Cranston
- Paula Creamer
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Celine Herbin
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Chiara Horder
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Lauren Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yeji Kwon
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Amelia Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- YanJun Liu
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Sarah-Eve Rheaume
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Brooke Rivers
- Pauline Roussin
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Maja Stark
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Ellie Szeryk
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Sonja Tang
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Brigitte Thibault
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Torres
- Mariajo Uribe
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Lauren Zaretsky
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang
More details about the 2023 CPKC Women's Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.