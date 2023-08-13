How much did Lilia Vu win from the record $9,000,000 purse at the AIG Women’s Open Championship?

Lilia Vu picked up her second major win of the 2023 season, lifting up the trophy at the 2023 AIG Women's Open. Earlier this year she won the Chevron Championship. At the AIG Women's Open, Vu held off home favorite Charley Hull to win the last major of the year with a score of 14 under par.

The total prize purse for the AIG Women's Open was a record-setting $9 million, the third-largest prize purse for women's tournaments this year. Of that, Lilia Vu walked away with $1.35 million.

Lila Vu and Charley Hull went into the final round of the Open in joint lead. Vu took an early charge after sinking in a birdie on the second hole of the course. She extended her lead to five strokes as the last pair started the back nine.

Hull's impressive bunker shot eagle, however, meant that Lilia Vu's lead was cut down to three strokes. Yet, maintaining composure under pressure, Vu continued her impressive play, finishing six strokes ahead of Charley Hull.

The home favorite ended up taking second place with a score of 8 under par, while Jiyai Shin took sole third place with a score of 7 under par.

Lilia Vu walks away with $1.35 million; Here are the prize money payouts for the 2023 AIG Women's Open

Following are the prize money payouts for the 2023 AIG Women's Open:

WIN. Lilia Vu, 14 under: $1,350,000

2. Charley Hull, 8 under: $887,762

3. Jiyai Shin, 7 under: $642,983

T4. Hyo Joo Kim, Amy Yang; 6 under: $447,746.50

T6. Angel Yin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz; 4 under: $278,545.33

T9. Andrea Lee, Olivia Cowan; 3 under: $203,705

T11. Linn Grant, Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Alison Lee, Akie Iwai; 2 under: $157,429.20

T16. Jeongeun Lee6, Anna Nordqvist, Jenny Shin, Alice Hewson, Celine Boutier; 1 under: $118,288

T21. Perrine Delacour, Minami Katsu, Yuna Nishimura, Hae Ran Ryu, Diksha Dagar, Ayaka Furue, Miyuu Yamashita, Ryann O'Toole, Xiyu Janet Lin; Even: $89,817.11

T30. Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yuri Yoshida, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hull; 1 over: $65,655

T36. Atthaya Thitikul, Gemma Dryburgh, Grace Kim, Mao Saigo; 2 over: $52,640

T40. A Lim Kim, Gaby Lopez, Aditi Ashok, In Gee Chun; 3 over: $44,099

T44. Nicole Broch Estrup, Yu Liu, Wei-ling Hsu, Rose Zhang, Mina Harigae, Kylie Henry; 4 over: $35,556

T50. Johanna Gustavson, Minjee Lee, Jaravee Boonchant, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Maja Stark, Kokona Sakurai; 5 over: $27,961.33

T56. Stephanie Meadow, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindy Duncan, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Angela Stanford; 6 over: $22,623

T61. Cara Gainer, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ruoning Yin, Charlotte Heath (a), Eun Hee Ji; 7 over: $19,206.80

T66. Hye-jin Choi, Na Rin An, Caroline Hedwall; 8 over: $17,253.67

T69. Morgane Metraux, Danielle Kang; 10 over: $16,034.50

71. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 11 over: $11,786

72. Julia Lopez Ramirez (a), 12 over: $0

Julia Lopez Ramirez (a), 12 over: $0 73. Haruka Kawasaki, 17 over: $11,241