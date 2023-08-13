WATCH: Charley Hull sparks a comeback on final day of AIG Women’s Open with a superb bunker shot for an eagle

Home favorite Charley Hull is on her way to making a comeback at the 2023 AIG Women's Open after a surprise eagle on the 11th hole. Going into the final round of the day, she shared the joint lead with Lilia Vu. However, Vu shot an early birdie to take the lead.

Hull was three shots behind Vu after the first few holes but fell behind even further after she shot a +2 and Vu increased her lead by shooting a -3. At the 11th hole, Charley Hull's shot landed in the bunker. However, she showed off her impressive skills at the right moment, sinking the ball in from the bunker.

This ended up with Hull getting an eagle shot, and reducing Vu's five-shot lead to three shots once again. Needless to say, Charley Hull is receiving great support from her home crowd as she hopes to pick up her first major win.

Charley Hull hopes to pick up first major win at AIG Women's Open in front of home crowd

Celine Boutier won the Evian Championship just a few weeks ago in front of her home crowd, and now Charley Hull hopes to do the same at the AIG Women's Open.

Her performance in the third round was impressive. Despite unfavorable conditions, she managed to take a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim and Angel Yin. Speaking about her performance on Saturday, Hull said (via The Guardian):

“It was really good. Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep. I struck the ball pretty well. I was pretty confident and felt good out there, and I’m pretty proud of myself. I can’t wait to get back in the bath and just chill tonight. Another late tee time tomorrow."

Hull has played the course a few times and is starting to feel comfortable on it.

"I’ve played the course a few more times and now I just feel excited and comfortable and just really enjoying it. Golf is a game. It’s a sport and you play it because it’s fun, and I just enjoy it," she added.

However, she has a long battle ahead of her. Lilia Vu continues to extend her lead in the hopes of winning her first-ever major title, and Hull hopes to overhaul her to do the same.