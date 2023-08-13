Lilia Vu scores a birdie on the hardest hole at Walton Heath to take a 3-shot lead at AIG Women's Open 

Lilia Vu is currently leading the AIG Women's Open being held at the iconic Walton Heath Old Course. With a score of -10, she is now three shots clear of second place sitter and home favorite Charley Hull.

Lilia Vu's round got off to a fantastic start this morning, as she birdied the hardest hole at Walton Heath. After the opening hole, Vu was tied for first with Hull. She then birdied the second 461 yard par-4 hole. A fantastic shot from the fairway ended up just a few feet away from the hole.

She eventually finished the hole in just three shots. That, coupled with Hull's round so far of +2, means that Vu has a three-shot lead going into the remainder of the course.

Lilia Vu's birdie on the second hole (Image via Twitter)

The second hole of the Walton Heath is considered to be a signature hole of the course. The fairway slopes from right to left, while the hole plays from left to right. The hole requires some serious putting skills, and Lilia Vu managed to use hers at the right time.

Lilia Vu looks to pick up second major win of the year as Charley Hull garners home crowd support

Lilia Vu won her first-ever major earlier this year at the 2023 Chevron Championship, beating Angel Yin on the final hole in a dramatic playoff. Now as she leads the last round of the competition, Vu will look to win another major.

However, British golfer Charley Hull is the home favorite to win the AIG Women's Open. Garnering quite a lot of support, she sits in second place and is capable of overhauling the current leader.

Speaking about her round yesterday (August 12), after which she held joint lead, Hull said (via the LPGA website):

“It was really good. Obviously it was so windy today, but we dug deep. I’ve played the course a few more times and now I just feel excited and comfortable and just really enjoying it. Golf is a game. It’s a sport and you play it because it’s fun, and I just enjoy it."

However, Vu still has over half the course left. The Walton Heath course is a tough one to navigate and if Charley Hull plays well, she could very well force a playoff or even win the AIG Women's Open.