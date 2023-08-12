Who is Charley Hull’s caddie? Exploring the English golfer’s bagman

Charley Hull has been having a staggering run at Walton Heath Old Course in the AIG Women's Open 2023. She is accompanied by her long-time caddie Adam Woodward.

Woodward has been caddying on the LPGA Tour for the last 25 years. Back in 2015, he first caddied for the English golfer. However, it wasn't until 2017 that he regularly started caddying for Hull.

When did Adam Woodward start caddying?

Back in 1995, Adam Woodward got an opportunity to caddie for Australian professional golfer Mardi Lunn, who happened to be his family friend.

After caddying for Lunn for the next six years, he went on to be the bagman for several female golfers.

He was also Sun Youn Yoo's caddie for two years. And with her, Woodward won his first and only major as a caddie, the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now known as the Chevron Championship).

Later in 2015, he joined Charley Hull as a caddie. Adam Woodward has won four tournaments with Hull as her caddie. The first win came in the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the most recent came in the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic.

In an interview, Hull praised her caddie and, as per Golf Monthly, she said:

"He helps to keep me calm and really knows his stuff. He's been on the Tour for something like 25 years, and we started working together in 2015. He's great for me, in between shots, we talk about normal stuff and not about golf."

How did Charley Hull perform in the LPGA 2023 season?

The 27-year-old English golfer has played in 12 tournaments so far this season. She missed the cut in only four of them. In the other eight events, her lowest finish was T35.

In three out of 12 starts, Charley Hull finished in the Top 10 on the leaderboard. This season, she finished as tied runner-up in two events; the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the US Women's Open.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Hull in the LPGA 2023 season:

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T35

The Amundi Evian Championship - Missed the Cut

U.S. Women's Open - T2

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Meijer LPGA Classic - Missed the Cut

Mizuho Americas Open - T21

JM Eagle LA Championship - T17

The Chevron Championship - Missed the Cut

DIO Implant LA Open - T18

LPGA Drive On Championship - T7

Honda LPGA Thailand - T23

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - T2

In the LPGA 2023 season so far, Charley Hull has accumulated a total sum of $1,270,202 on-course earnings.