Lilia Vu wins her second major of the year as she holds off Charley Hull in the AIG Women's Open

Lilia Vu has picked up her second major win of the year at the AIG Women's Open, closing out the 2023 major season in spectacular fashion. She held off home favorite Charley Hull to win the AIG Women's Open by six strokes on Sunday (August 13). Vu won the Chevron Championship earlier this year.

Lilia Vu was in the joint lead with Hull at the end of the third round of the AIG Women's Open. She made an early charge during the final round of the Open, where she sunk a birdie on the second hole of the course.

While her lead had extended to five strokes at one point, Charley Hull's bunker shot eagle on the 11th hole drew her lead back to three strokes. By then, however, it was too late. Lilia Vu took the lead and ran away with it.

In the end, it was Lilia Vu who lifted the trophy with a score of 14 under par. Home favorite Charley Hull took second place at 8 under par, while Jiyai Shin ended with a third-place finish

Final standings for the 2023 AIG Women's Open

Here are the final standings for the 2023 AIG Women's Open:

2. Charley Hull, 8 under

T6. Angel Yin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz; 4 under

T11. Linn Grant, Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Alison Lee, Akie Iwai; 2 under

T30. Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yuri Yoshida, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hull; 1 over

T50. Johanna Gustavson, Minjee Lee, Jaravee Boonchant, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Maja Stark, Kokona Sakurai; 5 over

T61. Cara Gainer, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ruoning Yin, Charlotte Heath (a), Eun Hee Ji; 7 over

71. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 11 over

