“I have never seen this document until today” - Tiger Woods denies the leaked ‘talking points memo’ amid PGA Tour’s PIF deal

Tiger Woods has been a strong PGA Tour backer since day one of the PGA-LIV Golf fights. However, the golfer has mainly been silent ever since the news regarding the alliance between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund came out. The golfer chose against addressing the framework agreement that was leaked last week regarding the deal.

While Woods didn’t respond to the framework agreement, he has now taken to Twitter to respond to public documents shared online, that alleged Woods was supposed to make scripted comments against LIV Golf. According to the documents, from the 15th Judicial Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida, the ace golfer was supposed to speak in a PGA Tour player meeting before the 2022 Travelers Championship.

The golfer has now since dismissed the leaked ‘talking points memo.’ Woods, who is recovering from an injury, said that he has “never seen this document until today.”

Responding to the leaked documents, Tiger Woods tweeted:

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers.”

It is pertinent to note that the documents included talking points for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to “explain how the LIV Golf Series is a threat to your livelihood, your business and the game of golf as a whole.” The leaked documents were allegedly set by the American circuit officials to initially compete with the PIF and LIV.

However, the documents have now caused havoc online as it comes out as the two entities agree to work together.

PGA Tour engages in discussion over LIV Golf merger

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour has been calling multiple player meetings amid rising tension over the proposed PGA-PIF deal. Most recently, the circuit held a player meeting with top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, to discuss the logistical part of the deal, ahead of this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023.

The meeting was called, as PGAT and its commissioner Jay Monahan continue to receive major backlash for the decision. It is noteworthy that the first players' meeting regarding the alliance announcement was held ahead of the Canadian Open. Needless to say, the meeting was dubbed a 'heated' discussion by Monahan himself.

The circuit has held two more meetings with its players since then. The golfers’ major demands have been for bringing transparency into the deal and its developments. However, the PGA is yet to fully reveal the details of the proposed agreement.

