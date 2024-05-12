"I often think about the Michael Jordan scenario" - Brooks Koepka takes an unapologetic approach ahead of 2024 PGA Championship title defense

Brooks Koepka is highly confident of defending his PGA Championship title in 2024. The American golfer, who clinched his fifth Major victory last year, is set to return to the course next week to defend his title.

In a recent interview with Golf Week, Brooks Koepka discussed his preparations for defending his Major title at Valhalla Golf Course. During the interview, he was asked about the mindset that propelled him to win his fifth Major. Responding to the reporter, Koepka spoke about his success and competitive nature, which has been a constant source of motivation throughout his game.

Speaking about his strategy, Koepka said (via Golf Week):

"I am unapologetically myself. I am super competitive, and I hate losing. I often think about the Michael Jordan scenario where he had this slight against everybody and replicate that in my own head.

"I can pretty much tell you about anytime that I have lost to anybody and in golf, we all know that the sport is a game of failure where you don’t get the opportunity to win that often so when you do, you need to capitalize. I draw up the similar scenario in my head of every time that person I’m competing against has beaten me, so I don’t add to the list."

Brooks Koepka won his fifth Major at the PGA Championship 2023 by defeating Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by two strokes. The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.

Brooks Koepka's impressive history of defending Major titles

Brooks Koepka stands among a few golfers with an impressive record of defending Major titles. He had successfully defended his titles twice over the years.

Koepka secured his maiden Major victory at the US Open in 2017. In 2018, Koepka achieved a remarkable feat by winning two Majors, successfully defending his US Open title, and also clinching his first PGA Championship.

In 2019, Brooks Koepka once again defended his Major title by triumphing at the PGA Championship. His latest Major victory came at the PGA Championship 2023.

Considering Brooks Koepka's track record in defending Major titles, there is a strong possibility that he can repeat this at the PGA Championship 2024.

Brooks Koepka most recently competed at the LIV Golf Singapore event, emerging victorious. With his current good form, he remains a strong contender to secure another Major victory next week.

In 2024, Koepka has played in seven LIV Golf events. He began the season finishing seventh at the Mayakoba event but struggled in subsequent tournaments. However, he showcased impressive performance in the last two tournaments on the Saudi Circuit. He secured a 10th-place finish at Adelaide, followed by a victory at the Singapore event.