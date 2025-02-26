“I was one of Bryson DeChambeau's biggest haters” – Paige Spiranac drops truthbomb about $44M LIV Golfer

Paige Spiranac made her Netflix's Full Swing debut in episode three of the new season. The Golf influencer was seen talking to the show cameras in the episode titled ‘Don't Call it a comeback’ focussing on Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy’s 2024 US Open final clash. As teased in the season trailer, Spiranac dropped a truth bomb in the episode by dubbing herself a ‘hater’ of the $44 million worth LIV Golfer.

In the episode, Spiranac shares her take on both DeChambeau and McIlroy. While the golfer turned model lends her shoulder of support to the PGA Tour star, she admits starting off as a Bryson hater. However, she reveals changing her opinion after “getting to really know him.” She claimed changing her outlook towards the US Open champion based on his real life persona.

The former amateur golfer, who has 4 million followers on Instagram, said she “misunderstood” the “authenticity” to the LIV Golfer.

Paige Spiranac told the cameras in Netflix's Full Swing:

“I was one of Bryson (DeChambeau)’s biggest haters, and I feel so guilty about that after getting to really know him and seeing a whole different side of him, and so I learned a really big lesson, that what you see on social media isn't the full story… There's this authenticity to him, which I think was misunderstood before.”

Paige Spiranac in Netflix's Full Swing (Image via Netflix)

Furthermore, Spiranac lauded DeChambeau’s online presence as a golf content creator and stated that he’s “leveraged social media into now a completely new fan base.” In the same episode, Paige jokingly claimed that ‘everything Bryson does ends up as a meme or going viral.’

Paige Spiranac got ‘breathless’ watching Bryson DeChambeau

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac’s flattering comments on Bryson DeChambeau comes almost a year after she featured in the latter’s popular Break 50 series on his YouTube channel. The 31-year-old influencer later recalled it being an ‘outrageous’ experience. The former pro golfer claimed getting ‘breathless’ watching the LIV Golfer swing beside her.

Speaking to talkSPORT at Super Bowl LIX’s ‘Radio Row’, Spiranac said:

“Being able to play with him (DeChambeau) in person is outrageous… Watching him hit the golf ball, you get breathless. The sound of it, how far it flies… it’s something like you’ve never seen before… He’ll hit it a little bit on the toe and he’ll say, ‘Oh man, it’s only going to go 310 yards’. And he’s using my 5 wood!”

The golf model, who boasts more followers on social media that Tiger Woods, claimed that DeChambeau has had an “interesting transformation” in recent years. She claimed that the 31-year-old LIV star was “hated” on the PGA Tour.

She added:

“It’s been a really interesting transformation for Bryson, when he was playing on the PGA Tour, he was hated. There was a lot of discourse online. It turns out that he was misunderstood and his real, true personality has come out now. He’s really been able to showcase that on social media.”

Paige Spiranac went on to laud the US Open champion for ‘facing all of that scrutiny.’ She claimed that the golfer being “universally loved” has improved his game. It is pertinent to note that DeChambeau, who currently leads the Crushers GC side on LIV Golf, is set to feature in Adam Sandler’s upcoming golf movie, Happy Gilmore 2.

