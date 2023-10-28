“I had one of those rounds” – Paige Spiranac explains why people continue to play the ‘maddening game’ of golf

Golf instructor and media personality Paige Spiranac is best known for her golf videos on social media. She frequently shares valuable advice on how to improve games.

Spiranac is an avid golfer. Although she does not compete in professional tournaments, she joins players in charity and other events.

Her social media pages is overloaded with content related to golf. Recently, Paige Spiranac spoke about why people still enjoy making maddening golf.

In her recent Twitter post, the former American former golfer wrote:

"I had one of those rounds of golf today that makes me simultaneously hate the game but also makes me want to obsess about it 24/7 until I fix it. Gotta love it. That’s why we continue to play this maddening game lol."

Earlier this year, Spiranac started her website, 'OnlyPaige', which has much more golf content. It has a paid membership and she even shares golf gifts with her fans.

"Live the life that I want to live"- Paige Spiranac shares her experience of dealing with trollers

Paige Spiranac is a common name in the trollers list. She is frequently exposed to hate comments from people around the world for her outfits.

In the latest episode of Twin Talk, Spiranac joined Haley and Hanna Cavinder and opened up about how she deals with mean comments from people. The American model said no matter what she wore, people would troll her.

Speaking about the criticism she received online, Spiranac said:

“When I started doing this, I wanted to be taken seriously as a professional golfer. And no matter what I did, no matter what I posted, I would get hate. And there was one time where I wore a full turtleneck, leggings, I was completely covered head to toe, and people were upset with my outfit. And I was like, ‘O.K., well clearly, no matter what I wear, or what I do, people are going to be upset about it, so I might as well wear what I want and live the life that I want to live.”

“When that happened, I just said, O.K., well I’m just gonna do what I want to do and I’m gonna wear what I want to wear, and if people like it, great. If they dislike it, O.K., great, that’s fine," she added.

Paige Spiranac has played golf professionally. She has won one tournament in her career. Having turned professional in 2015, she has competed on the Cactus Tour and also attempted to earn the LPGA Tour card.

Spiranac played golf while studying at the University of Arizona Wildcats.