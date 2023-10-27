WATCH: Paige Spiranac tries her luck in the hole-in-one challenge 

Paige Spiranac recently took on the challenge of trying to make a hole-in-one in a given number of ways. In Spiranac's case, she attempted the challenge with 25 golf balls.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel on Thursday, the social media personality demonstrated her attempt to voluntarily achieve arguably golf's most difficult and sought-after shot, an ace. The video garnered more than 30,000 views in nine hours.

Although Paige Spiranac did not reveal which golf course she was attempting her challenge on, she described the hole as a downhill, 80-yard par 3. She also decided to start her attempts with her 50th wedge.

Her first few shots were too long, so after a few attempts, she decided to change clubs, choosing her pitching wedge. With this club, her shots improved significantly, getting closer and closer to the hole.

With her pitching wedge, Paige Spiranac was able to place several balls within three feet of the hole, both left and right. However, she missed the hole-in-one with all 25 balls available.

Despite the miss, the 30-year-old was confident that she could make it. She said that if she had 50 chances, she might have made it.

What other golfers have attempted the hole-in-one challenge besides Paige Spiranac?

The hole-in-one challenge is quite common in the golf world. Several amateur and professional players have attempted it for various reasons, either for fundraising or promotional purposes.

Tom Holland and his two brothers attempted a 500-ball hole-in-one about a month ago. It was for the promotion of the BMW PGA Championship.

Among the professional players who have attempted it, those with some connection to the DP World Tour stand out. Andy Sullivan, Edoardo Molinari, and Thomas Pieters are among those who attempted the 500-ball hole-in-one between 2017 and 2019.

Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry attempted it with 50 balls in 2022, the same as Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas a year earlier. Robert MacIntyre attempted his ace with 500 balls in 2022.

Spiranac dedicates her YouTube channel primarily to sharing tips on how to improve your game. This includes what clubs to use in certain situations, how to approach different hazards on the course, how to execute different types of swings, etc.