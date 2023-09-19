Tom Holland and brothers attempt 500 ball hole-in-one challenge

Actor Tom Holland and his brothers Harry and Sam are closely associated with golf. All three have developed excellent skills in the game and have demonstrated them on several occasions. Of course, they are always open to new challenges.

The DP World Tour challenged Tom Holland and his brothers to get an ace in 500 chances. The organization held the "first-ever celebrity edition of the Chase The Ace Hole-In-One Challenge" in the days leading up to the BMW PGA Championship.

Organizers set up the 132-yard, par-three second hole on the Edinburgh Course at Wentworth Golf Club in London for Tom Holland and his brothers Sam and Harry to attempt a hole-in-one. They were also given 500 balls, the same number of chances.

The three brothers took turns hitting the 500 balls in an event that lasted several hours. The end result was zero aces for the Holland brothers, who were quick to point out the difficulty of the challenge.

However, all three had some good shots. Tom Holland had some that were quite close to the hole. But of the three, it was Harry Holland who was closest to the target, as he had a shot that touched the cup, but the ball did not go in.

Tom Holland and golf

Many celebrities are active golfers, some of them at a pretty decent level. One of the most active is Tom Holland. The Spider-Man actor has a handicap of 5.4, as reported by Golf Magic in 2021.

Not surprisingly, Tom Holland is a regular guest at Pro-Am events on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. The most recent of these was the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, where he was paired with Jon Rahm.

Holland himself has explained the reason for his love of golf. According to People magazine, Holland finds that golf helps him deal with the pressures of being a Hollywood celebrity.

Here is how People reflected Holland's words:

"Playing golf is what I do. I'm addicted to golf and had I not been addicted to golf, I would have had a very different career. It's a nice way to disconnect from what's going on around you. I turn my phone off and I just enjoy being outdoors with my friends, my brothers and my dad."

He added:

"And golf is also incredibly humbling. Over the last few years, I've been very lucky that my career has taken twists and turns ... and very often, I'll go out and play golf to celebrate, and it will very, very quickly humble me by destroying me. That's why golf is valuable."

In that interview, Holland added that another important reason he took up golf was because of injuries. By playing golf, he does not suffer physical damage that could affect his acting career, and that is something he values.