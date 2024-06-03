"I was planning to do US Open qualifier tomorrow” - Robert Macintyre explains how the RBC Canadian Open ‘changes everything’ about his season

For Robert MacIntyre, the RBC Canadian Open win has changed a lot of things. A week before, he was planning to play the US Open qualifier this Monday, and now he has booked his berth for it as well as the rest of the two signature events.

MacIntyre entered the RBC Canadian Open as +8000 to win and had 23 other players above him in odds. However, he defied all the odds with his great performance throughout the week. After taking a joint lead on Friday, May 31, he never looked back and only got better on weekends. He eventually shot 16-under and beat Ben Griffin by one stroke to lift his first-ever PGA Tour title.

On Sunday, June 2, during the winner's press conference, Robert MacIntyre reflected on the changes the RBC Canadian Open brought for the rest of the season.

"It changes everything," he said. "I mean, this is my fifth event in a row as well. I was planning to do U.S. Open qualifier tomorrow, 36 holes with my dad on the bag. Thankfully that's off the cards. It's just a dream come true and I just can't believe it's happened with him (MacIntyre's father) on the bag."

Since last year's Ryder Cup, MacIntyre has worked with two caddies. He initially hired Mike Burrow to carry his bag and then switched to Scott Carmichael. However, he parted ways with both of them ahead of this week and had to ask his dad, Dougie, to be his caddie.

Speaking of mindset, the 27-year-old golfer said he was happy and in a good mindset at Hamilton.

"I was just out here to play golf and hit the golf shots and add them up at the end," he added. It wasn't until later on that I started to look at leaderboards properly and see where I was. I mean, we've done it."

How many tournaments did Robert MacIntyre qualify for after winning the RBC Canadian Open?

Robert MacIntyre has gained several benefits after winning the RBC Canadian Open. He won a $1.691 million paycheck as well as 500 FedEx Cup points. Besides these, he has now qualified for the remaining two Signature Events of this season. He has also earned a spot in the Sentry, the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship next year.

The RBC Canadian Open win has also helped Robert MacIntyre get inside the top 60 of the OWGR. This means he is now qualified for the US Open next week. Besides, the win also means his PGA Tour membership is extended through the 2026 season.