“I play better when I wear less clothes” – Paige Spiranac jokes about her 'working theory' after poor golf outing

Paige Spiranac recently stated that she plays better while sporting fewer clothes. She claimed that this was proven after she had a poor outing in more covered outfits.

Spiranac is a popular golf influencer with more than 4 million Instagram followers and over 1 million on X. She is known for her hot takes on golf and doesn't shy away from expressing herself on social media.

On Sunday, June 22, Paige Spiranac shared a selfie on X, where she was wearing a shirt and trousers. She also posted a note alongside the image where she shared her "working theory."

"If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes. Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like 💩 today," she wrote.

For the uninitiated, the 32-year-old former professional golfer has often come under scrutiny for her outfits. She has addressed it in the past, stating that she feels confident in the way she dresses.

"I like being sexy - it's when I'm most confident," she said in Key Adams Show. "There are definitely times I play it up on social media. It’s my body, it’s my choice, and I can choose what I want to wear."

"You can still respect and uphold the tradition of the game - it doesn't have to be all about your wardrobe. I'm just trying to share my personal story and be authentic to myself."

Paige Spiranac backs Rory McIlroy amid media snub controversy

Last week, during the US Open, Rory McIlroy chose not to speak to the media for the first two rounds. This was the second straight major where the Northern Irishman did this. The move was heavily criticized by golf pundits and fans online.

However, Paige Spiranac came to the support of the five-time major champ on X.

"Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to. It’s not required. And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move. There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to so maybe let’s not all pile on," she wrote.

The 35-year-old golfer won three titles this year, including the Masters Tournament. However, he was caught in a driver controversy during the PGA Championship, and his performance hasn't been the same in the last two months.

