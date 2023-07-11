"I was pretty emotional" - Cameron Smith shares insights on his year with the Open Championship's coveted Claret Jug

Cameron Smith won last year's Open Championship after a wondrous performance. He finished a full stroke clear of Cameron Young and two strokes up on Rory McIlroy. Thus far, it's arguably Smith's crowning achievement.

Soon, however, the Open Championship will come back and someone else, unless Smith repeats, will win. They, then, will be awarded the Claret Jug, the prized trophy given to the winner.

Smith was able to spend a year with it as the reigning champion, something he discussed with Golf Digest:

“My rental car was still in caddie parking at the Old Course the next morning. I walked through the town, right across the 18th fairway, to the parking lot. I saw the giant yellow leader board which still read, ‘Congratulations, Cameron Smith!’ I was pretty emotional.”

Following Smith's victory, fellow Australian and current LIV Golf teammate Marc Leishman said:

“I was so proud of Cam, but I couldn’t help thinking about 2015 when I was holding it and how close I was to having my own name on it. It brought back a lot of memories, mostly positive, but some disappointment, too. I’m still hoping to have a drink out of it one day as a champion.”

It was an excellent year for Smith despite the LIV Golf controversy. He spent a year as the owner of the Claret Jug, which makes for a good year on its own.

Cameron Smith avoided controversy with LIV switch

Following his victory at the 150th Open Championship, Cameron Smith was mostly pressed on his eventual jump to LIV Golf. Despite being the winner, all anyone wanted to talk about was whether or not he was leaving the PGA Tour.

Smith admitted that this disappointed him at the time, but he understands the nature of the business. He also did his best to keep his head out of controversy, even as he left for the controversial tour:

“I got some great advice from my family and team. My agent, Bud, helped me navigate things. He has been around the game for a long time. I think being an Open champion comes with a responsibility to make the right decision or maybe hold something back you want to say."

He continued:

“It’s also the way my parents [Des and Sharon] raised me. I don’t know why some people have said the things they have, especially fellow professionals I haven’t even met.”

For what it's worth, Smith was one of the least vocal LIV Golf defectors. Where Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and others wanted to talk about their new league and the downsides of the PGA Tour, Smith stayed mostly out of the spotlight.

Cameron Smith left the PGA Tour

Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith's friend, said:

“My issue was with guys who left the PGA Tour and then threw shit back at it. Cam never did that; he is a classy guy, and he was honest.”

Obviously, Smith did leave for LIV Golf. With the merger, he could return to the PGA Tour, but he is firm in his decision and unlikely to reverse course.

