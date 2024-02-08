"I didn't realize how difficult it is to put everything into place again" - Martin Kaymer opens up on post-surgery struggles and optimism for future

LIV Golf star Martin Kaymer has had a very rough go of it lately. His health has been on the decline and the surgeries he's had to endure have left him a shell of his former self. Despite all of that, he remains positive and optimistic about what he can still do.

In a recent media appearance alongside fellow Cleeks GC teammates, Kaymer admitted that he has struggled to get back to full form, even though he's been playing regularly. He said at the Cleeks GC interview (20:32-22:40):

"I do have my issues. I think we all have. But obviously coming back from a surgery I didn't realize how difficult it is to put everything into place again. I was searching for my grip for probably six seven eight months just to feel comfortable standing over the ball. And believing the way it feels and the way it looks, everything is that I can produce a good shot. So my body got affected quite a lot from the wrist injury."

Things have not gone well for Kaymer in the health department and it seems to have sapped some of his ability. It has been an eye-opening experience for him to see how much it takes just to recover.

Martin Kaymer addresses health issues

The list of injuries that Martin Kaymer has had to deal with is pretty long and quite unfortunate. However, he maintains a positive outlook on his return to full health.

Martin Kaymer is trying to get healthier

Kaymer continued about his rampant health issues in the same interview:

"I have shoulder issues, lower back left side issues. So the whole left side is obviously affected by it. But I'm doing quite a lot. Everything I can to be in top form. But you also see the facts after surgery, especially talking to the doctor, there were only 10% of people who were coming back from that kind of surgery playing proper golf again. The percentage is so small. And I think I'm part of the 10%."

He praised the doctor and said that he's done well trying to get back mobility and strength. He also admitted that he feels frustrated that when he has played, he hasn't been close to 100%. Kaymer wants to put everything he can into it, but his body just can't.

Nevertheless, the former PGA Tour star is moving forward. He believes it's just a matter of time until his body makes the adjustments it needs to. Kaymer continued:

"I still feel like I have five six seven good years ahead of me. But it's also a lot of mental work. You just need to let go of the negativity that happened to me the last few years and focus on what's in front of you. And that is something that I look forward to, to have that kind of mindset instead of looking back over the things that didn't work out for me."

Despite all the struggles, the LIV Golf star still believes the future has better things for him and he's working endlessly to achieve them.