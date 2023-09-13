“I don't really know Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Højgaard” - Shane Lowry opens up on team Europe’s ‘bonding’ session ahead of the Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry was part of the European Ryder Cup team contingent that visited the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club last week. Following the team visit, the 36-year-old Irishman has come out to dub it an ‘important team bonding’ session.

Lowry admitted that he didn’t know most of his teammates and needed some time to catch up with them before the competition. The Irishman, who finished 11th on the European points list, stated that the visit to the Ryder Cup course alongside 11 other players and their caddies helped.

Emphasizing his point, the European star said that he “doesn’t really know” players like Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Højgaard or Sepp Straka and used the visit to bond with them. Speaking about the visit to the Ryder Cup course, Shane Lowry said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"It was brilliant. I had a great time. I don't really know Ludvig, Nicolai or Sepp - I know them to say hello to - so even hanging out for half an hour can make a big difference because the week of the Ryder Cup is a bit manic."

The Irishman played 18 holes alongside Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, England's Justin Rose and Austria's Straka during the team visit to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. The move from the Luke Donald-led side to visit the course seems to have helped the golfers get used to each other and the course before the prestigious competition.

Shane Lowry says he 'deserves' the Ryder Cup captain's pick

The Irishman joined the European Ryder Cup team as a captain’s pick. The Irishman joined the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre, along with Donald’s wildcards - Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Nicolai Højgaard and Ludvig Aberg.

Interestingly, Lowry faced some criticism for his pick into the squad ahead of a few others. However, the Irishman has now come out to state that he “deserved” the place in the squad. The DP World Tour star also stated that he didn’t "have to prove a point" at last week's Irish Open after being selected as a wildcard to Donald’s team over the likes of Poland's Adrian Meronk, who won three events this season.

The Irishman, who finished joint third at the Irish Open said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I know I deserve to be there. The people who knew what they were talking about know I deserve my place, so anyone else doesn't really matter."

It is noteworthy that Lowry’s comments on the Ryder Cup just come days ahead of his BMW PGA Championship outing. The Irishman arrived at the event on Wednesday as the defending champion and is set to compete in his final event before traveling to Rome.