Who won the 2023 Irish Open? Final leaderboard explored

The Horizon Irish Open saved the best for the last, with several surprises occurring on the final day. The best part went to Sweden's Vincent Norrman, who climbed 20 places during the fourth round to take home the title.

Vincent Norrman played the best fourth round among all players (65) to take the Irish Open title with a final score of 14-under 274. It was a bogey-free final day in which Norrman carded seven birdies.

The spectacular result for the newly crowned 2023 Irish Open champion was defined on the back nine of the fourth round.

Vincent Norrman started well the fourth round at the Irish Open, with birdies on the 7th and 9th. But it was on the back nine where he showed his full potential, going out with five birdies, including the 18th hole that virtually gave him the victory.

The runner up of the Irish Open, Hurly Long was just one stroke behind the leader with a score of -13. Long also closed with a birdie on the 18th hole, but made too many bogeys (4) in the round and it was not enough to displace Norrman.

2023 Irish Open is Vincent Norrman's second win on the DP World Tour. He had won the Barbasol Championship in July (an event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour).

Irish Open full leaderboard

Below is the Irish Open final leaderboard. Only players who made the cut arencluded:

1 Vincent Norrman -14

2 Hurly Long -13

T3 Thriston Lawrence -12

T3 Shane Lowry -12

T3 Ryan Fox -12

T3 Grant Forrest -12

T7 Connor Syme -11

T7 Rikuya Hoshino -11

T7 Nick Bachem -11

T7 Min Woo Lee -11

T7 Shubhankar Sharma -11

T12 Daniel Hillier -10

T12 Joost Luiten -10

T12 Marcel Schneider -10

T12 Jordan Smith -10

T16 Erik van Rooyen -9

T16 Paul Waring -9

T16 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -9

T16 Guido Migliozzi -9

T16 Marcel Siem -9

T16 Julien Brun -9

T16 Rory McIlroy -9

T23 David Law -8

T23 Matthew Southgate -8

T23 Sami Välimäki -8

T23 Mikael Lindberg -8

T23 Nacho Elvira -8

T23 Adrian Meronk -8

T23 Thomas Detry -8

T23 Romain Langasque -8

T23 Calum Hill -8

T23 Ross Fisher -8

T33 Jorge Campillo -7

T33 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -7

T33 Gunner Wiebe -7

T33 Alejandro Del Ray -7

T33 Mark Power -7

T33 John Parry -7

T39 Bryce Easton -6

T39 Tom McKibbin -6

T39 Julien Guerrier -6

T39 Aaron Rai -6

T39 Nicolai von Dellingshausen -6

T39 Pablo Larrazábal -6

T45 Thorbjørn Olesen -5

T45 Yannik Paul -5

T45 Jens Dantorp -5

T45 Niklas Nørgaard -5

T45 James Morrison -5

T45 Scott Jamieson -5

T45 Luke Donald -5

T45 Adrian Otaegui -5

T45 Billy Horschel -5

T54 Hennie Du Plessis -4

T54 Tapio Pulkkanen -4

T54 Ewen Ferguson -4

T54 Alex Fitzpatrick -4

T54 Jason Scrivener -4

T54 Sebastian Söderberg -4

T54 Richard Mansell -4

T61 Daan Huizing -3

T61 Richie Ramsay -3

T61 Matt Wallace -3

T61 Louis de Jager -3

T61 Jeunghun Wang -3

T61 Gavin Green -3

T61 Callum Shinkwin -3

T61 Ashun Wu -3

T61 Kazuki Higa -3

T70 Marcus Helligkilde -2

T70 Fabrizio Zanotti -2

T72Andrew Wilson -1

T72 Søren Kjeldsen -1

T72 Matthew Baldwin -1

T72 Aaron Cockerill -1

T72 Todd Clements -1

T72 Conor Purcell -1

T72 Freddy Schott -1

T79 Matti Schmid E

T79 Padraig Harrington E

T81 Chase Hanna 1

T81 Matthieu Pavon 1

T83 Daniel Brown 2

T83 Simon Forsström 2

T85 Zander Lombard 5

T85 Mike Lorenzo-Vera 5

87 Stephen Gallacher 6

T88 Pedro Figueiredo 8

T88 Tom Hoge 8

90 Santiago Tarrio 19