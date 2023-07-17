Vincent Norrman won the 2023 Barbasol Championship on Sunday, July 16.

The Swedish golfer almost had a chance of winning the event outright, without having to enter a playoff. However, Norrman lipped an 8-footer bogey on the last hole of the final round to tie up with Nathan Kimsey with a score of under 22.

The duo competed in a sudden-death playoff, where Norrman turned the tables in his favour, registering his first PGA Tour victory. The 25-year-old opened up about his final day performance in a conversation with the media, saying:

"I hit a really good tee shot, I thought. I had a pretty tough lie, downhill left to right usually comes out left on me and that kind of flared right. That was a pretty tricky chip as well and I just put a good strike on it and hit it up there close."

Nathan Kimsey, who was seeking to become the first golfer since 1988 to win in a debut PGA Tour event, carded a birdie on the penultimate hole to wrap up with a score of 64, finishing with a total of 22-under par 266.

"I feel like I barely missed a shot all day," Nathan said. "Holed a few nice putts and just kind of did a really good job of executing kind of the whole back nine and keep pushing really. Yeah, like I can't complain with anything I did today."

Vincent Norrman played the fourth round with a score of 66. He made seven birdies and a bogey in the last round to wrap up with a score of six-under par 66.

Vincent Norrman's early life and professional career

Vincent Norrman was born on December 24, 1997, on Christmas Eve in Stockholm, Sweden. He grew up playing golf and has represented Haninge Golf Club his entire career.

From 2016 to 2020, Norrman was a member of the Georgia Southwestern State Hurricanes golf team, and subsequently the Florida State Seminoles.

He was also a member of the Swedish squad that won the European Amateur Team Championship in 2019. Norrman had an incredible amateur career, finishing fourth in the World Amateur Rankings.

Vincent Norrman went professional in 2021 and joined the European Tour. In 2021, he made his professional debut at the BMW International Open, earning €38,122 in prize money.

Norrman was promoted to the PGA Tour after finishing 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour points standings in 2021 and two years later finally won his first professional event, the Barbsol Championship, which also served as his first PGA Tour and European Tour victory.

He began the new year by competing in the 2023 Sony Open where he did not make the cut. Norrman then competed at The American Express and finished 54th with a score of under 13.

He most recently finished 24th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month before competing in the Barbasol Championship.