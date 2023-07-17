How much did Vincent Norrman win at the Barbasol Championship 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Vincent Norrman won the Barbasol Championship 2023 on Sunday. The golfer tied with Nathan Kimsey, Adrien Saddier and Trevor Cone in the final round at Keene Trace Golf Club. However, the Swede came out on top and became a first-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Despite Rookie Cone had shot a career-low 63 in the third round to take the lead, Norrman and England's Kimsey ended up in a playoff. The Swede shot a 66 with a bogey on the very last hole to get into the playoff.

The 26-year-old Swede, whose previous best finish was an eighth-place tie at the AT&T Byron Nelson, won the weekend event and bagged the winner’s share of the $3.8 million prize purse.

Barbasol Championship 2023 prize money

Vincent Norrman bagged $684,000 for winning the Barbasol Championship 2023. Apart from the prize money paycheck, the golfer also bagged some valuable points and exemptions with the win. While the champion golfer took the major part of the $3.8 million prize purse, runner-up Nathan Kimsey settled for a $414,200 payout.

Adrien Saddier and Trevor Cone finished T3 and bagged $224,200 each. Former US Open winner Lucas Glover finished solo-fifth on the Barbasol Championship leaderboard.

The 18- and 36-hole leader settled for a $155,800 paycheck. Taylor Pendrith finished solo sixth and bagged $137,750, while Daniel Brown and Grayson Murray won $123,500 each for finishing T7.

Here are the complete prize money payouts at the Barbasol Championship 2023:

Win: Vincent Norrman - $684,000

P-2: Nathan Kimsey - $414,200

T-3: Adrien Saddier - $224,200

T-3: Trevor Cone - $224,200

5: Lucas Glover - $155,800

6: Taylor Pendrith - $137,750

T-7: Daniel Brown - $123,500

T-7: Grayson Murray - $123,500

T-9: Akshay Bhatia - $95,950

T-9: Masahiro Kawamura - $95,950

T-9: Doc Redman - $95,950

T-9: David Ravetto - $95,950

T-9: Alexander Levy - $95,950

T-14: Ryan Moore - $71,250

T-14: Marcus Kinhult - $71,250

T-16: Tommy Gainey - $52,345

T-16: MJ Daffue - $52,345

T-16: Christoffer Bring - $52,345

T-16: Adam Long - $52,345

T-16: Ryan Armour - $52,345

T-16: Cameron Percy - $52,345

T-16: Louis de Jager - $52,345

T-16: Jayden Schaper - $52,345

T-24: JC Ritchie - $32,585

T-24: Ryan Brehm - $32,585

T-24: Wesley Bryan - $32,585

T-24: Jason Dufner - $32,585

T-28: Kramer Hickok - $27,740

T-28: Henrik Norlander - $27,740

T-30: Angel Hidalgo Portillo - $24,890

T-30: William McGirt - $24,890

T-30: Chris Nido - $24,890

T-33: John Axelsen - $19,841.43

T-33: Brice Garnett - $19,841.43

T-33: Niklas Norgaard - $19,841.43

T-33: Brian Stuard - $19,841.43

T-33: Andrew Novak - $19,841.43

T-33: Russell Knox - $19,841.43

T-33: Tyson Alexander - $19,841.43

T-40: Jason Scrivener - $15,390

T-40: Bo Hoag - $15,390

T-40: Kelly Kraft - $15,390

T-40: Tano Goya - $15,290

T-44: Zecheng Dou - $11,172

T-44: Scott Harrington - $11,172

T-44: Bo Van Pelt - $11,172

T-44: Chad Ramey - $11,172

T-44: Alejandro Del Rey - $11,172

T-44: Matti Schmid - $11,172

T-44: Justin Lower - $11,172

T-44: Kevin Tway - $11,172

T-52: Clement Sordet - $9,006

T-52: Cody Gribble - $9,006

T-52: Peter Malnati - $9,006

T-52: Mikael Lindberg - $9,006

T-52: Ted Potter, Jr. - $9,006

T-52: Max McGreevy - $9,006

T-58: Richy Werenski - $8,626

T-58: Aaron Cockerill - $8,626

T-58: Ryo Hisatsune - $8,626

T-58: (a) David Ford - $0

T-62: Patton Kizzire - $8,360

T-62: Martin Trainer - $8,360

T-62: Johannes Veerman - $8,360

T-62: Michael Gligic - $8,360

66: Greg Chalmers - $8,170

67: Sung Kang - $8,094

After a successful Barbasol Championship and Scottish Open outing, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will now head straight for the Open Championship.