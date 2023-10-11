“I regret not being thorough in my decision making”: Ben An responds to his 3-month ban on social media

Ben An, a South Korean golfer, had to deal with disheartening news on Wednesday as he got suspended from playing on the PGA Tour for three months. Well, the golfer tested positive for a drug that is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

This restricted drug was a component of a cough medication sold over the counter in South Korea which An bought in August. While the 32-year-old golfer regrets his decision to take the medication, he went on to talk about the actual situation.

“In August, I was suffering from a head cold and cough. As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that had helped her through a similar ailment."

In the same Instagram response, An, however, confesses that he regrets his decision:

"It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage. I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions."

Well, the only mistake that Ben An made at that time was he didn’t check the available contents of the medication.

When An got to know about it, he was left with deep regrets as the PGA Tour banned him from playing the events. The 2015 BMW PGA Championship Winner also thanked the PGA Tour for all the support that they provided during the process. He is also grateful for getting back to the tour in the new year.

A peek at the PGA Tour's decision to ban Ben An from playing

Following the test that was done on Wednesday, the tour released an official statement. It stated that An will be restricted from playing on the tour beginning August 31 itself. However, the World No. 53 will be back on the greens beginning December 1.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stated:

“An tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea. He has cooperated fully with the tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension.”

Well, Ben An will miss the full fall season of the Tour due to that schedule, but it won't have an impact on his standing in 2024.