“I ruined your vodka cranberry” - Adam Schenk catches up with fan after the bizarre ‘shot in the drink’ incident

Adam Schenk apologized to a fan after ruining his drink during the first round of The American Express on Thursday, January 18.

The PGA Tour event got underway on Thursday when, while taking his shot, Schenk's ball fell squarely into a spectator's cup. Later, he went to apologize to the fan for ruining his drink.

The PGA Tour recently shared a video from the golf course where Adam Schenk and the fan were having a chat after the incident.

The fan explained the incident to Schenk, saying:

"I was just going like this and turned around and boom! I go, 'What the hell was that?' and then...it was the ball."

Schenk apologized and said, "I am very sorry," and then smelled the drink.

"If you can't be good at golf, I got to get famous some other way," said the golfer.

Adam Schenk then spoke about the drink he ruined and added:

"I did ruin your vodka cranberry."

To which the fan replied:

"I'm still gonna drink it, by the way."

Check out the conversation between the fan and Adam Schenk in the post below:

The incident took place on the Stadium Course's par-5 16th hole. After Adam fired his first shot, the ball traveled to a mounted area where spectators were enjoying the tournament. It struck one of the spectators directly in the chest and then slid into his drink.

Adam Schenk walked up to the fan, who was unfazed by the ball in his glass and took a sip of his drink. Following a brief conversation, Schenk signed the ball and gave it to the fan. He resumed his play with a new ball and went on to make a birdie on the hole.

Adam Schenk's performance at The American Express 2024

Adam Schenk did not have a smooth start at The American Express 2024. He struggled in the opening round and shot 70. He teed off at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on Thursday and shot five birdies, along with a bogey and a double bogey. He settled for a 2-under par 70 in the first round.

In the second round, he subsequently made progress and shot six birdies. He started on Friday with a bogey but as the tournament progressed, he hit birdie after birdie to settle for a score of 5-under-67.

Adam Schenk jumped 24 positions in the second round and tied for the 74th position.

The American golfer will tee off for the third round of the tournament on Saturday, January 20, at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. He will tee off at 11:41 a.m. ET with Eric Cole on the first tee hole. The tournament is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, January 21.