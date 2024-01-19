WATCH: Adam Schenk hits his shot straight into spectator’s drink

If anyone still had any doubts that golf is the most bizarre of sports, Adam Schenk surely changed their mind on the first day of the 2024 American Express. Schenk set the humorous tone of the day by sending his ball directly into a spectator's drink.

The unusual play occurred on the 16th hole of the Pete Dye Stadium Course, where Schenk played his first-round match of the American Express (Thursday, January 18). The event was broadcast live on television and the PGA Tour posted the video on all of its social media profiles.

You can watch the video here:

Adam Schenk attacked the hole (578 yards, par 5) with a 321-yard drive that hit the fairway. He then looked for the approach to the green with his second shot and then he found the cup, but not exactly the one he was looking for.

His shot went directly to a mound to the right of the 16th green, where several spectators were enjoying the round. Adam Schenk's shot traveled with such strange luck that it hit one of the spectators in the chest and from there it went directly to the cup he was holding in his right hand.

If that wasn't funny enough, Adam Schenk and the spectator added to the humor. The spectator continued to sip his drink as if it was no big deal (even with the golf ball in it), while Schenk conversed with him matter-of-factly.

The rules official indicated that Schenk should drop the ball, having the choice of using the original ball or opting for a new one. He decided to leave the ball as a souvenir for the fan and continued his game with a new one.

The bizarre situation ended in the happiest of ways, as Schenk made his fourth birdie of the day on the hole.

How did Adam Schenk fare at the first round of The American Express?

Adam Schenk finished the first round at The American Express with a score of -2, which placed him in T98. Schenk was slow to settle into the course as, although he made no bogeys on the front nine, his first birdie of the day came at the 8th hole.

However, it looked like he would fare much better on the back nine after he made two birdies in the first three holes. He made his first bogey of the day on the 14th but rebounded with two birdies in a row, including the now-famous on the 16th.

But on the 17th he gave up a lot of ground with a double bogey. Schenk sent his drive into the pond around the green, costing him a penalty stroke and then missed two putts of 22 and 24 feet, respectively.

Schenk teed off this Friday at 12:14 pm (Easter Time) on the La Quinta Country Club course for his second round.