"I said YES" - Lexi Thompson shares major life update for her upcoming "special day" 

Lexi Thompson shared a major life update, announcing that she said "Yes" to her wedding dress. The 29-year-old LPGA star shared the update on her Instagram and posted a picture with her loved ones and a picture from Boca Raton Bridal in South Florida.

In a recent Instagram story, Thompson, dressed in a white and black dress, could be seen holding a wooden sign that read "I Said Yes! @bocaratonbridal," implying that she had chosen her wedding dress. She captioned the story:

"Special day today with my loved ones! I said YES to the dress"

Lexi Thompson's Instagram Story (Credit: @lexi/Instagram)

Lexi Thompson got engaged to Max Provost on the first day of 2025. She shared pictures on her Instagram where Provost went down on a knee against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains at Whistler, British Columbia. She captioned the post:

"The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25. Thank you to @emilyserrellphoto for capturing these moments for us"

Not much is known about their relationship. Provost has been pictured with Thompson at the 2024 Solheim Cup where the US won by 15.5-12.5. He has also caddied for her at the Hero World Challenge pro-am.

As per his LinkedIn, Max Provost did a degree in business and marketing from Florida State University from 2014 to 2018. He is currently a Clinical Sales Representative at Intuitive Surgical.

Thompson played her last season as a full-time professional golfer in 2024. She hasn't retired and will continue to compete in several events in an LPGA season. She recently competed in the Founders Cup where she tied for 13th.

When asked about the wedding date, she said (via Golfweek):

"Next year, for sure."

She has also confirmed her participation at the 2025 Ford Championship, which will be held from March 27 to 30, as per Golfweek. She will also compete at the JM Eagle LA Championship in California

A look at Lexi Thompson's record on the LPGA Tour

Lexi Thompson has a terrific record on the LPGA Tour. She played in 253 tournaments and made the cut in 218 of them. She accomplished 12 wins, 91 top-10 finishes, and 159 top-25 finishes. Her total career earnings are $14.8 million, and she ranks 10th in the overall career earnings list.

She turned professional in 2010 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2012. Her first win came at the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic, which she won by five strokes over Tiffany Joh. Her last victory came at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic by one stroke over Lee Jeong-eun. Her only major win came at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, which she won by three strokes over Michelle Wie.

Here are Lexi Thompson's best performances in her career:

2017 Kingsmill Championship: 1st

2016 HONDA LPGA Thailand: 1st

2015 LPGA KEB-HanaBank Championship: 1st

2017 ANA Inspiration: 2nd

2015 The Evian Championship: 2nd

2018 CME Group Tour Championship: 1st

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T2

2019 U.S. Women's Open: T2

2021 U.S. Women's Open: 3rd

2019 ANA Inspiration: 3rd

