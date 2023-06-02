"I say: give it another shot" - Fans react as Paige Spiranac reveals her struggle to convince people she 'can actually break 80'

Paige Spiranac says she has a tough time convincing people that she can break the 80 in golf. Before turning into a social media personality, Spiranac had a short professional career, as she retired in 2016 at the age of 23.

Following the premature end of her career as a golfer, Spiranac became a golf influencer, making quite a name for herself in this field. She is one of the top golf influencers and has a social media following of over 3.8 million on Instagram and over 807K on Twitter.

The golfer turned influencer shared a seven-year-old tweet on Thursday where she was celebrating her first professional win on the Cactus Tour.

She wrote:

"Someone pointed out 7 years ago I won my first pro tournament. Crazy how much my life has changed! But one thing did not…7 year later I’m still trying to convince people I can actually break 80 lol"

As per Spiranac, seven years later, people still don't believe that she can break 80. Due to her online image as a diva now, people often forget that she was a professional player once, and it's not an easy feat to achieve, let alone win the tournaments.

As Paige expressed her sentiments on Twitter, most of the fans reacted in her support, stating that it's not easy to win a professional event. Some fans advised her to post more about golf shot techniques.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"I say: give it another shot. You are so good for golf. And you winning on weekends would bring viewership to a new level."

"Paige, those of us that play, know how hard winning tournaments at our own home course is. To win any professional event you have to have real game"

"I'm surprised people don't believe you can break 80, I bet you can break 70 on a regular basis!"

"Congratulations that’s an accomplishment many golfers can’t honestly accomplish without pencil whipping scores! Great work and content"

"of course you can, but you don't practice 6 hours a day!"

One user asked if she had videos of her breaking 80 that she could post to quickly clear the doubt.

Spiranac had a sarcastic response to this.

Paige Spiranac slams critics in her latest interview

Paige Spiranac slammed critics in her latest interview with Golf Digest. She is no stranger to hateful comments and criticism of the type of content she produces.

The 30-year-old golf personality finally spoke about how she wasn't doing any harm with her content and that it wasn't her problem if her body was making others uncomfortable.

She told Golf Digest:

"What I produce is not that provocative. If my body makes someone uncomfortable, that’s not my problem. I’m not doing anything illegal. I’m not causing harm."

She added:

"Maybe it is because I come off as every guy’s fantasy—a girl that loves golf and wears a bikini—but I see myself as a girl’s girl. I’m coming from an authentic place…They put us in a box, and then they get mad when we get out."

