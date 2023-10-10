“I could see that happening a little bit” - Jim Furyk expresses hope for Stewart Cink's successful comeback in the 2024 Presidents Cup

Jim Furyk will will be hoping to see Stewart Cink in the back room for the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. Stewart Cink was named as one of the vice-captain's for the 2023 Ryder Cup, under the leadership of US captain Zach Johnson.

While Furyk has not officially announced his list of vice-captains for the Presidents Cup, he did suggest that it would be a combination of veterans and fresh faces, a much needed change for US team dynamics. Speaking about the selection process, Furyk said via yahoo news:

“Every captain has got to choose folks they think can give them the best support and the best opportunity to get the team in the right frame of mind. We have to look at the future a little bit. We've been saying that for years. I think Stewart Cink was a great addition and did a wonderful job as a vice captain. I could see that happening a little bit."

Jim Furyk was the captain of Team USA in the 2018 Ryder Cup and was also a vice-captain for Steve Stricker at the 2021 Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits. The US team lost the 2018 Ryder Cup and Furyk wants to improve on that performance.

“That 2018 team was fresh in my mind ... things that worked, things that we needed to improve on. No one would have known that more than I would. Bringing some guys from the past along and bringing some guys for the future is a good idea."

Jim Furyk hoping for a mix of experienced and fresh faces for the 2024 Presidents Cup team

Jim Furyk has often worked alongside golfers that have had a rich experience in leading golf teams. From the likes of Steve Stricker to Davis Love III, Furyk has gained a wealth of experience. Furyk said he hasn't paid attention to the European system of working and will continue working in a way that he sees fit.

“I haven't paid attention to how the Europeans do it, and I'm not sure I really care,” Furyk said. "They have their own system and it's worked. I really would like Stewart to be on that squad.”

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held from September 24 to 29, 2024 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec.