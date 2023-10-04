“Those 12 guys really bonded” - Vice Captain Jim Furyk addresses rumors about Team USA's Ryder Cup approach

The US Ryder Cup vice-captain Jim Furyk finally addressed the rumours about the team's approach at the tournament last week. A rumour has been going around that Team USA lost the match against Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup because of the overall team comrades.

During a press conference at the 2023 PGA Champions Constellation Furyk & Friends at the Timuquana Country Club, Furyk said that disunity was for sure not the case with the American team. However, he was disappointed with their performance.

Speaking about the Ryder Cup, Jim Furyk said (via USA Today):

“I was in that team room each and every night. Those 12 guys really bonded, really got along. I know we’re disappointed that we didn’t bring the cup back to the United States but I can say and I’ll stand by it, those 12 guys really got along well and supported each other. As captains, we couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

The US team lost the Ryder Cup by five points after struggling with their game. Their team members Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele reportedly were not happy with the no-pay policy of the tournament and protested against the same by not wearing the US team's cap during the tournament.

Jim Furyk to serve as the US team captain at the World Champions Cup

With the conclusion of the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour Champions have announced an exciting World Champions Cup. The tournament will take place in a match-play format and will be held from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10 at The Concession in Bradenton.

Three teams including the USA, International and Europe will compete in an 18-golfers field, having six players in each team.

Two players in the team have been auto-qualified and the team captain will join as the third player. The remaining three will be selected and announced soon.

Jim Furyk is appointed as the captain of the USA Team for the World Champions Cup while Ernie Els will be leading the International team and Darren Clarke will be the captain of the Europe team.

David Toms and Steve Stricker have joined the American team while Retief Goosen and Vijay Singh auto-qualified for the International team and Colin Montgomerie and Bernard Langer joined the European team.

Jim Furyk is very excited about the tournament and during a press conference on Tuesday at the PGA Tour Champions tournament, he said (via the PGA Tour):

"David is a terrific addition to Team USA, and I’m looking forward to having him and Steve as part of my roster come December. David’s experience playing in seven Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups will be invaluable as we go to battle with some incredible players on the International and European teams, and he has been playing some terrific golf on the Champions Tour this season.”

The remaining three members of the World Champions Cup will include one player in each team from the final Charles Schwab Cup points list and two will be picked up by Peter Jacobsen.