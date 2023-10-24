“I was shaking like a leaf” – When Paige Spiranac revealed her awkward meeting with Tiger Woods

Former golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac once talked about how she was lost for words when she met Tiger Woods, and was 'shaking like a leaf' at their meeting.

Spiranac is one of the most popular social influencers in golf, with over 3.9 million Instagram followers, which is even more than someone like Woods, the greatest golfer of his generation.

A couple of months ago, during an Instagram Q&A, the 30-year-old personality was asked if she ever fangirled over someone. She said she had a few stories of meeting big personalities but also shared a concern.

She was quoted as saying via TalkSport:

"But unfortunately when I do, when I meet someone, the comments are, ‘oh, he nailed her... and I bet they… you know'. And it’s like ‘no’, I can have a normal interaction with someone."

"It’s disrespectful to me and to that person, and if they have a wife or significant other."

However, she added that she fangirled over Tiger Woods when they met at one charity event.

"So bearing that in mind, I did fan girl over Tiger Woods," she said. "He’s the only person I got so incredibly nervous over while having a less at his charity event."

"I was shaking like a leaf, I was so nervous," she added. "But he was so nice. That was one moment where I was like, 'I can’t believe this is my life.'"

Spiranac started her professional golf career on the Cactus Tour in 2016. She soon made a name for herself when she defeated Hannah O'Sullivan in a sudden-death playoff to claim her lone professional victory.

However, she struggled to earn an LPGA Tour card and eventually decided to step away from professional golf. Since then, she has ventured into social media and established herself as one of the most influential personalities in the golf world.

Spiranac hasn't abandoned golf, as her content revolves around the sport. Earlier this year, she launched OnlyPaige, her subscription-based website, where she offers exclusive golf lessons to her subscribers.

Paige Spiranac becomes brand ambassador for JetFuel energy drink

JetFuel has signed Paige Spiranac as the brand ambassador of the new performance energy drink. The drink will be available at over 7,000 Vitamin Shoppes around the US.

Last month, JetFuel launched three new flavors in collaboration with Spiranac, who will be the face of the company.

She was quoted as saying, via Business Wire:

"This partnership is a true testament of how well JetFuel works to accurately fuel my energy. In the past, all other energy drinks have made me feel jittery and unable to concentrate."

"JetFuel is the only drink that has genuinely enhanced my overall energy, increased my alertness and impacted my ability to focus without any shakes. I’m excited to partner with JetFuel to share a drink that’s truly made with consumers front of mind."

The three flavors that were announced are strawberry lemonade, tropical thunderburst, and watermelon. JetFuel contains 200mg of natural sources of caffeine, Vitamin C for antioxidant support, and Vitamins B5, B6, and B12.