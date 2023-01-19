"I've delivered" - Paige Spiranac starts ‘OnlyPaige’ 

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular social media stars. She enjoys a tremendous fan base on all social media platforms.

The golfer-turned-influencer is just shy of 4 million followers on Instagram. Despite receiving hateful comments from some followers, the former Cactus Tour player never loses hope and calls herself the voice of modern-day golf.

Spiranac has recently released her new website, "OnlyPaige", where the star will share her unseen pictures, videos, reels, and golf instruction tips, and will connect with fans via livestreams and Q&A.

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram on January 18 to announce the good news with a caption that said:

"You've asked, and I've delivered."

The post concluded with a winky face emoji, indicating that followers assumed the website is Spiranac's version of Only Fans, as fans have been asking her to start one.

The comments were off in the post, as the golfer had already heard enough from people about her dress and content on social media. Spiranac confessed that a senior golfer had berated her over the length of her dress, which left her in tears.

Paige Spiranac's fans can sign up for the website with either a monthly or annual package. Her monthly package consists of golf instruction, videos, partner drops, Q&A, reels, and also the livestream, all for just $9.99 per month.

The annual pack includes all of this in addition to "OnlyPaige" gifts, invitations to golf events, and early access to new products. The annual pack starts at $99.99 per year and has a 15% discount. All the subscriptions will be automatically renewed.

"Now my dream has finally come true!" - Paige Spiranac's new website blurb

The "OnlyPaige" website opens up with a picture of Paige Spiranac donned in a red and white woolen top. She has a special note for her fans on the home page that says:

"I have always wanted to give my fans a way to connect with me beyond social media. Now my dream has finally come true!"

She went on to say:

"This subscription is an exciting, fun way to connect with me like never before that includes everything from golf instruction and peeks into my everyday life, to behind the scenes of special events and photoshoots! I’ll be uploading fresh, new content multiple times per week, and will check in on live streams often! Join now to get VIP Access to original content you won’t see anywhere else. I’m excited to share my life with you on a new level!"

Paige Spinarac is an amazing golfer. She competed in numerous tournaments before pursuing her career in modeling. She had a dream to play on the LPGA Tour. Nonetheless, the golfer turned out to be a successful model. She was named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim magazine.

Although she is currently into modeling, Paige is known for sharing golf instructions with her fans, and her new website will have more content on golf. Her website blurb also talked about her new endeavors, which focus on golf instructions and her everyday life.

