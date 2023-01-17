“Giving me mixed messages” – Paige Spiranac shares a ‘word of advice’ for men commenting on her posts

Paige Spiranac doesn’t shy away from making strong statements. The golfer-turned-influencer is often found on one side of online arguments. Most recently, Spiranac had a back-and-forth with a Twitter user after he accused women of slowing down play at golf courses.

The 29-year-old slammed Nick Adams, an author who made the comment, and even challenged him to a game. Just days after the last tweet of the argument was fired, the golf model has now come out with a ’word of advice' for men commenting on her posts. Taking a jibe at the men, Spiranac said that they were giving her “mixed messages” by asking her out in DMs and making “nasty comments” on her posts.

Paige Spiranac tweeted:

“Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol.”

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol

The tweet made on Tuesday morning blew up with over 1.2 million views. Spiranac’s tweet was perceived by her fans as a strong jibe at people like Nick Adams, who picked fights with her online. Several fans of the golfer-turned-model rushed into the tweet’s comments in support of her.

Paige Spiranac launches 'Alpha Jugs' caps to win Twitter fight

Paige Spiranac’s latest online feud started last week when she took on Nick Adams, an American author. The Twitter user stirred controversy by accusing women of slowing down the pace of play on the course. He stated that they shouldn’t be allowed to do so and kept away from championship courses.

Irked by this, Spiranac tweeted back, stating,

"It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long."

This started an online war between the two.

In reply, Adams went a bit personal and tweeted:

"Listen Paige, you’re not famous because of your golf swing or how far you can drive the ball."

However, Spiranac had a strong comeback:

"Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit it more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say 'hit it sally' when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?



There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends?There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today! Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl. twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA… Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl. twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA…

She even delivered a possible final blow and said:

"Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs)."

A day later, the golf model returned to take yet another shot at Adams. She launched her "Alpha Jugs" caps and asked the former to wear them the next time he was playing golf.

She tweeted:

"Hey @NickAdamsinUSA I have a hat you can wear the next time you’re playing golf with the boys and enjoying some M&Ms at the turn. You can buy it here."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Hey @NickAdamsinUSA I have a hat you can wear the next time you’re playing golf with the boys and enjoying some M&Ms at the turn. You can buy it here- paigespiranac.com/products/alpha… Hey @NickAdamsinUSA I have a hat you can wear the next time you’re playing golf with the boys and enjoying some M&Ms at the turn. You can buy it here-paigespiranac.com/products/alpha… https://t.co/pM8QqTmwmD

Adams responded by stating that he was backing out of the feud. The self-proclaimed “alpha male” had to "spend time saving the male race" and couldn’t “date” her. Spiranac finished the fight by tweeting that he was “too scared” to take her on in golf.

Poll : 0 votes