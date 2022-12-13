“Lol this is cool!” – Paige Spiranac reacts to being on top 5 most Googled golfers in 2022

The Maxim Sexiest Woman, Paige Spiranac, has often become the talk of the town, thanks to her glamorous social media posts. The American beauty rules the hearts of the people, and undoubtedly, her fans are intrigued to learn more about her.

As 2023 is around the corner, the top trending things of 2022 have already started buzzing on the internet. The most searched golfers on Google's list were released, and as expected, Paige Spinarac secured the position in the top 5. This is not the only thing, she is also the only female golfer included in the list.

Paige Spiranac's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The golfer-turned-influencer recently shared a snap of the list on her Instagram page with graphic text that says:

"Lol, this is so cool!"

While it might be surprising for Paige Spiranac, her fans were expecting her to be on the list.

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, topped the list, followed by Phil Mickelson, who was in the headlines in 2022 after he joined the LIV Golf Series.

The most Googled golfers of 2022 include the name of current World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, World No. 14 Jordan Spieth, and the Winner of the inaugural season of LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson.

Cam Smith was also the most searched golfer on Google in 2022, along with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. Former World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds the fourth position on the list.

5 Most Googled Golfers in 2022 including Paige Spiranac

1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods topped the list of the most searched golfers this year. He grabbed the attention of sports enthusiasts because of his injury, which forced him to stay away from golf.

Tiger Woods, who is struggling with his gameplay these days, was involved in a car crash last year and injured his leg, which compelled him to take a break from his career and focus on his health.

He eventually returned to play at The Match but was defeated by Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Although he did not play in 2022, Tiger Woods became the most searched golfer of 2022.

2. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson became the second-most searched golfer in 2022, thanks to his controversial comments and playing during the inaugural season of LIV Golf.

Mickelson signed a million-dollar deal with rival LIV Golf and was suspended from playing on the PGA Tour.

3. Rory McIlroy

2022 has been unarguably the most thriving year for Rory McIlroy. He rose to No. 1 in the world, won the FedEx Cup, and made his The Match debut. It's no surprise that McIlroy is the most searched golfer on Google this year.

4. Scottie Scheffler

From topping the Official World Rankings to winning the Masters, Scottie Scheffler managed to be in the headlines in 2022 for many reasons. This year, he became the fourth most searched golfer in the world.

5. Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac became pretty popular after she started posting her too-hot-to-handle photos on social media. Although it has often landed her in hot water, Spiranac has been very focused on her modeling career.

Spiranac was named the sexiest woman in the world by Maxim magazine, and she released a calendar featuring most of her modeling photos earlier this year. With so many accolades in her pocket, Paige Spiranac became the fifth-most searched golfer in the world.

Poll : 0 votes