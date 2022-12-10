Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson: Who has had more success on The Match?

The Match began in 2018 with a head-to-head game between the 15-Time Major Champion, Tiger Woods, and former PGA Tour player Phil Mikelson.

American golf stalwarts Tiger Woods and Mickelson played in an 18-hole match at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas on November 23, 2018, where Mickelson registered his victory and won $9 million in prize money that was raised for charity.

During the lockdown, several players from the sports world, including Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning, joined the tournament.

Mikelson is regarded as the most successful player on The Match. He has played in four seasons of the tournament and won two of them. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, has played two seasons of the match and won the second edition over Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Mickelson and Woods were tied in the first two seasons of the championship. While Mickelson continues to play at the event, Woods has missed the last few editions. In the seventh installment, Woods is returning to play golf while Phil Mickelson is suspended from playing in the series.

Why will Phil Mickelson be absent from The Match in 2022?

The Match is the most intriguing golf series. The championship, which began in 2018 and is held biannually, while raising funds for a good cause.

Mickelson has played the initial four editions of The Match, missed the last two, and will not be playing the upcoming season as well. It all happened because he signed a contract with rival LIV Golf Series and was suspended from the PGA Tour. As a result, he will not be able to play in The Match this year.

Tiger Woods was involved in a terrible car accident in February last year and injured his leg. He was on a break and is now finally returning to play in the match.

Woods last played at St. Andrews in July this year and was slated to play in Albany from December 1–4 at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods missed the championship because he developed plantar fasciitis and was struggling to play golf. However, he will play at The Match on Saturday, December 10, under the lights of the Pelican Golf Club Course in Belleair, Florida.

The Match winners so far

The Match I: Tiger vs. Phil

Players: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Venue: Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

The Match II: Champions For Charity

Players: Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady

Winners: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning

Venue: Medalist Golf Course, Florida

The Match III: Champions For Change

Players: Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, and Peyton Manning

Winners: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

Venue: Stone Canyon Golf Club, Arizona

The Match IV

Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Brady

Winners: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

Venue: The Reserve Moonlight, Montana

The Match V: Bryson Vs. Brooks

Players: Bryson DeChanbeau and Brooks Koepka

Winner: Brooks Koepa

Venue: Wynn Golf Club, Nevada

The Match IV: Brady / Rogers Vs. Allen/ Mahomes

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes

Winners: Brady and Rogers

Venue: Wynn Golf Club Course, Nevada

The Match VII

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth

Venue: Pelican Golf Club Course, Florida

Poll : 0 votes