“Thank God he didn’t kill anyone” - Pat Perez’s wife takes ugly jibe at Tiger Woods’ horrific car crash

Tiger Woods had a devastating car accident last year and injured his leg. The incident forced him to stay away from the golf course for months before finally returning to play at the 2022 World Hero Challenge championship.

However, just before the event, the 15-time major champion announced that he had developed plantar fasciitis and was struggling to walk, so he withdrew from the game.

While his fans were worried for him and prayed for a speedy recovery, Pat Perez's wife didn't see it that way.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Pat Perez’s wife goes full ANTI-Tiger mode in the Instagram comments and takes a shot at the car accident. “I don’t feel bad for him” #NEW : Pat Perez’s wife goes full ANTI-Tiger mode in the Instagram comments and takes a shot at the car accident. “I don’t feel bad for him” 🚨#NEW: Pat Perez’s wife goes full ANTI-Tiger mode in the Instagram comments and takes a shot at the car accident. “I don’t feel bad for him” https://t.co/cD7i4kDZyy

Recently, Instagram user @golfballing posted a video of Tiger Woods in which he opened up about his health status. Pat Perez's wife, Ashley Perez, jumped into the comment section to say:

"Literally why driving under the influence is illegal. I don't feel bad for him. Thank you, he didn't kill anyone. See ya."

Ashley, just like her husband, is being anti-Tiger. This is not the first time the Perez couple has been ill-talking about Woods. Previously, Pat accused Tiger of being a hypocrite.

Although the comment has since been deleted, it was preserved by the Nuclr Golf Twitter account.

It is important to note that Pat Perez is one of the golfers who had a deal with LIV Golf after the newly formed series offered him an attractive amount.

Tiger Woods will return to play at The Match

Tiger Woods had a horrific car accident in February 2021 while driving down the hills of Los Angeles and lost control, hitting a tree. It was a terrible incident in which the former World No. 1 suffered many injuries and underwent surgery.

In one of his interviews, Tiger Woods revealed that he might have lost a leg in the accident. After having complete bed rest for around 14 months, Woods returned to play at St Andrew's in July but could not stand for long hours and thus again took a brief break from playing.

Last month, the legendary golfer announced that he would play at the Hero World Challenge but missed that event also due to leg pain.

He is slated to play at The Match, where the five-time Masters winner will team up with current World No.1 Rory McIlroy to play against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The Match is scheduled for 10th December at the Pelican Golf Course.

Amidst all this, rumors swirled around that the CEO of the DP World Tour, Keith Pelley, will have a meeting with other officials who are against LIV Golf to discuss the threats given by the Saudi-backed series.

Noticeably, the LIV Golf and PGA Tour are fighting a legal battle, and the newly formed series recently filed a lawsuit to depose Keith Pelley.

Pat Perez has played in the inaugural season of LIV Golf and is a strong supporter of the series. As Tiger Woods misses no chance to support the PGA Tour, this amplifies the anger among the golfers.

The rivalry has divided the players into two groups: some supporting LIV Golf and some the PGA Tour.

