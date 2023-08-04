"I shoot lower the less I wear" - Paige Spiranac's believes 'it's science' that less attire leads to her best golf performance

Golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac recently stated that clothing influences her golf performance.

As the American put it, she plays better the less she wears, which, in Spiranac's opinion, "is science."

"I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn't help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It's science," she tweeted.

Spiranac's post was the last in a series in which she detailed a round of golf she played. The "golf appropriate outfit" she wore that day was a green dress, with a checkered pattern that she revealed in another of her posts.

Paige Spiranac is known for her golf-related social media content. On most occasions, she uses clothing that is not the most traditional for this sport, since it is generally tight and short garments.

With 3.8 million followers on Instagram, 3.7 million on Facebook, and more than 907,000 on Twitter, Paige Spiranac is currently one of the most popular golf-related person on social media worldwide.

Paige Spiranac on social media

Spiranac has such a consolidated presence on social network that, in fact, one of the controversies of the American Century Championship held last month was that she did not get an invite.

The American Century Championship is a celebrity golf tournament held each year in Lake Tahoe. Paige Spiranac participated in 2022, but she was not invited to the most recent edition. Spiranac was informed that she didn't have"enough exposure on social media."

Paige Spiranac was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"Everyone keeps asking if I'll be in Tahoe for the celeb tournament this year but, unfortunately, I didn't get invited back. Was told I didn't give them enough exposure on social media. I guess 4 million impressions wasn' t good enough lol. Anyways bummed to miss it! Hope you all have the best time out there."

Paige Spiranac has a zero handicap, which makes her a top-level amateur. At the 2022 American Century Championship she finished T24 with 31 points. The field consisted of more than 80 celebrities, men and women.

Before dedicating herself to content creation for social networks and digital marketing, Spiranac had an interesting career in golf. As an amateur, she was ranked among the first in the world. She even got a college scholarship thanks to her quality in the sport.

Upon graduating from college, she tried to pursue a professional career and even had some major victories in the process. But she decided to put aside her aspiration to make it to the LPGA Tour to focus on her current career.